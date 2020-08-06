On the Anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act,

OWN and the Association of National Advertisers’ SeeHer Movement

Discuss Ways the Advertising Community Can More Authentically Represent Black Women in Media

Conversation Features Insights From Influential Creatives Including Array Filmworks Head of Physical Production Paul Garnes, Actress Tina Lifford, Showrunner/Executive Producer Dee Harris-Lawrence and Actress/Comedian Kym Whitley; Moderated by SeeHer Executive Advisor, Dr. Knatokie Ford

Los Angeles, CA – OWN, the leading network for Black women, and the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) SeeHer initiative, founded to increase authentic portrayals of women and girls in marketing, media, advertising and entertainment, today hosted a virtual conversation “Reflecting Black Women in 2020 and Beyond.”

Aimed to guide the industry with ways to reflect Black women more accurately in media in this critical moment and beyond, the conversation features producers and actors from OWN’s family of programming in dialogue with SeeHer executive advisor Dr. Knatokie Ford. Panelists include Paul Garnes (head of physical production for Array Filmworks and executive producer of “Queen Sugar” and “Cherish the Day”), Dee Harris-Lawrence (showrunner/executive producer of the Peabody-winning “David Makes Man”), Tina Lifford (actress “Queen Sugar”) and Kym Whitley (actress/comedian “Raising Whitley” and “Girlfriends Check In”).

In the spotlight conversation, the panel of creatives provides key insights to help guide leading marketers to ensure accurate reflections of Black women by investing in Black female talent at every level both in front of and behind the camera and by supporting nuanced depictions of Black women in media, eliminating stereotypes.

“The stories we tell matter. Media matters, and it will be a vital component of our collective healing process as we move forward towards a more proactively anti-racist society. We have started creating tools and sharing insight with marketers, but today’s conversation takes us to the next level of activation,” said Nadine Karp McHugh, president, ANA’s SeeHer. “The urgency and imperative of doing more to address the unique challenges that Black women face, which is related to how they are portrayed in advertising and media, has grown exponentially since the partnership was announced last November.”

“Against many odds, Black women have remained powerfully resilient, innovative, excellent, and downright magical,” added Dr. Knatokie Ford. “Every piece of content created is an opportunity to properly honor and serve the needs of Black women by sharing the fullness and the richness of their stories so that the world can truly see her clearly and with 20/20 vision.”

“The present moment has heightened the urgency of doing more to address the unique challenges that Black women face and now more than ever, it is critical for content to authentically reflect the people it serves, especially women and marginalized groups who have been hit hardest by both the COVID-19 crisis and the pervasive racism that is deeply embedded in American culture and institutions,” said Sheereen Russell, group vice president, ad sales/client partnerships/inclusive engagement, OWN. “OWN is committed to working with SeeHer to help the advertising community create the important change we need to see in our industry, and we are grateful to our panelists who provided deep insight on how it can be done.”

Key SeeHer and OWN executives Jennifer Giddens, head of marketing, OWN; Sheereen Russell, group vice president ad sales/client partnerships/inclusive engagement, OWN; and Nadine Karp McHugh, president, SeeHer share actionable steps for leading marketers to help shape their creative campaigns.

The dialogue will also help inform the SeeHer #WriteHerRight Tip Sheet for storytellers which helps to facilitate conversation about gender equality with showrunners, actors, and network executives by bringing effective, story-building language and tools into the writers’ rooms.

About OWN + SeeHer

In 2019, OWN announced a partnership with SeeHer to encourage brands to apply an intersectional lens in ads, media and entertainment and help more Black women see themselves authentically reflected in content. Among the partnership’s goals are the creation of custom content, collaboration on industry events, and development of tools to drive change. Brands have an urgent social responsibility to see and reflect the experiences of all consumers, and OWN and SeeHer encourage adding a new objective to all campaigns, leveraging brand power to rewrite and reimagine the American story—where Black life is portrayed with deep humanity and care.

About the OWN + SeeHer Virtual Conversation

The OWN + SeeHer Conversation explores how we can create impact in key aspects of the storytelling process by developing authentic Black female characters, empowering talent who bring these characters to life, and listening to the insights of key production experts.

SeeHer & OWN Creators Conversation moderated by Dr. Knatokie Ford, SeeHer executive director, with:

Paul Garnes, head of physical production – Array Filmworks & executive producer of “Queen Sugar” and “Cherish The Day”

Dee Harris-Lawrence, showrunner and executive Producer – “David Makes Man”

Tina Lifford, actress – “Queen Sugar”

Kym Whitley, actress and Comedian – “Girlfriends Check In”

SeeHer Mission and overview:

Dr. Knatokie Ford, Nadine Karp McHugh, president, SeeHer | ANA

OWN Marketer Panel moderated by Dr. Knatokie Ford with:

Jennifer Giddens, head of marketing, OWN

Sheereen Russell, group vice president ad sales/client partnerships/inclusive engagement, OWN & Oprah.com

Nadine Karp McHugh, president, SeeHer | ANA

