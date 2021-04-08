Ebonee Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein Set to Star in the New Drama from Warner Bros Television

Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today four cast members set to star in “The Kings of Napa,” the new drama from acclaimed writer/producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois, who created the series, will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown (“Love Is__,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) and Oprah Winfrey. Academy Award® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) will direct the first two episodes of the series.

“The Kings of Napa” is focused on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.

The series regulars include:

(“Zero Issue,” “Amsterdam Ave.”) plays the role of Dana King, August’s older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. He and August often butt heads when it comes to the family business. Karen LeBlanc (“Ransom,” “Jack Ryan”) plays the role of Vanessa King, the matriarch of the King family. Vanessa is a former news reporter who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa. She and her husband Reginald seemingly had a picture-perfect marriage — until she discovered things about his past.

Yaani King Mondschein (“For All Mankind,” “Bad Hair”) plays the role of Bridgette Peele, August’s cousin and right hand who works as the vineyard manager for King Estate Wines. When secrets threaten to change the family forever, her life turns upside down.

Information about the cast:

, starred as lead character Nabo Sensugali in “Las Meninas,” a play by noted playwright Lynn Nottage. Most recently, Nix starred in the indie feature film “Trapeze USA” directed by Mark Anthony Green. Nix also cohosted “Love is Quarantine,” a viral Instagram-dating show based on the Netflix hit “Love is Blind.” Karen LeBlanc began her career in the lead role in the hit musical “Rent.” Her most recent film and television credits include lead roles on “Ransom,” “Jack Ryan,” “Insomnia,” “Killjoys” as well as “Frontier.” She recently guest starred on “Lovecraft Country,” “Ginny & Georgia” and “Hudson & Rex.” LeBlanc’s current movie credits include “Mobile Homes” and “Astronaut.” She can be seen next in upcoming episodes of “Departure” and “Lost in Space.”

Yaani King Mondschein joined the cast of “The Alchemist” Off Broadway at the Classic Stage Company. Her television credits include a series regular role on “Saving Grace” with Holly Hunter; recurring roles on “Mad Men,” “The Haves and the Have Nots” and guest starring roles on “Bluff City Law,” “The Magicians,” “Boomerang,” “The Resident” and “Magnum P.I.” among many others. She can also be seen in the film “The Prince & Me,” Sundance-selected film “Bad Hair” and “Sneakerheads.”

