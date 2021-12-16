Film Anchors A National Conversation About Black Women and Fertility

Featuring Academy Award-Nominated Actress and Singer Andra Day

LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today a new OWN Spotlight documentary in conjunction with OWN’s first-ever health initiative, OWN YOUR HEALTH, exploring women’s reproductive choices, options, and barriers, “Eggs Over Easy,” premiering on Tuesday, January 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The film will also be available on discovery+ on January 4.

Narrated and executive produced by Emmy-nominated actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, “Eggs Over Easy” investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the Black community and brings Black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood. Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Andra Day joins the conversation along with Black women, doctors, and fertility advocates who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and many other reproductive issues that are not typically discussed or widely understood.

“Eggs Over Easy” is a Lady Lock Production. Chiquita Lockley, Phylicia Fant, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and D’Angela Proctor are executive producers. The documentary was written, produced and directed by Chiquita Lockley.

About Keshia Knight Pulliam

Mother, Visionary, Emmy Nominated Actress, Entrepreneur, Veteran Entertainment Producer, Director, Advocate and Family Culture Shaper, Keshia Knight Pulliam is a familiar face in homes all over the world.

At the age of 5 years old, Keshia was cast as the iconic Rudy Huxtable on the groundbreaking Emmy and Golden Globe, award-winning television show “The Cosby Show”. Keshia Knight Pulliam became the overnight poster child for families everywhere.

Her acting resume has continued to expand over several decades as she returned to the screen in “Beauty Shop,” alongside Queen Latifah and in Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” as Miranda.

She is affectionately referred to as a new age “mompreneur” who continues to relentlessly pursue all of her goals and dreams. Her brand is an intersection of beauty, home, entertainment, giving back, and chasing impact in community. From working in entertainment, becoming one of the founding partners of The Fearless Fund, Co-founder of Peaches & Lola children’s clothing line and curator of her own spice line “Keshia’s Kitchen,” her resume continues to evolve. Keshia Knight-Pulliam is most proud of her work with her not–for–profit, Kamp Kizzy, dedicated to inspiring girls all over the world to dream big, think big and accomplish big.

She is also a proud mother to daughter Ella Grace Pulliam and wife to Brad James.

About OWN YOUR HEALTH

View the OWN YOUR HEALTH Launch Spot HERE featuring the song “Stand Up For Something” by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Common and Academy Award-nominee Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and voice-over by Ms. Day.

OWN YOUR HEALTH aims to bring awareness, education, resources, and a sense of community to address the unique health concerns facing Black women today. This multi-platform campaign is designed to inspire and encourage the OWN audience to put herself and her health and well-being first. OWN YOUR HEALTH expands on the success of OWN’s first ever pro social campaign OWN YOUR VOTE, a bipartisan registration and get-out-the-vote initiative that partnered with national and local grassroots and voting rights organizations during the 2020 elections.

OWN YOUR HEALTH leads with powerful narratives and actions exploring the full range of mental, physical and social/emotional well-being with the goal to provide messaging and tools that are informed, educational, relevant, and up to date with the latest developments as it relates to health and wellness. The campaign also provides opportunities for OWN brand partners to support with resources and promote healthier lifestyles.

Link to OWN YOUR HEALTH Website: www.ownyourhealth.tv

About “OWN Spotlight”

“OWN Spotlight” presentations tackle issues and concerns facing Black lives. The programs feature candid and in-depth conversations that create real dialogue to inspire systematic change. Previous programs include a conversation with acclaimed actress Viola Davis; a conversation with singer/actress Andra Day; a special presentation on Ava DuVernay’s short film “August 28;” an inspirational special celebrating Black Fatherhood and the special bonds they have with their children “They Call Me Dad;” a two-night special “Where Do We Go From Here?” that simulcast across the Discovery family of networks featuring Oprah and Black thought leaders discussing the current state of racism America; “Oprah and 100 Black Fathers” sharing the urgency of having “the talk” with their children and the dreams they have for the future of their families; “COVID-19: The Deadly Impact on Black America” that investigated the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Black communities; “Oprah At Home with Lupita Nyong’o and Cynthia Erivo,” which examined colorism in Hollywood; “Oprah and Alicia Keys – The Interview” discussing Alicia Keys’ new memoir “More Myself;” “When They See Us Now” featuring Oprah in conversation with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and the cast from the acclaimed series “When They See Us” along with real men formerly known as the Central Park Five; “(In)Visible Portraits,” which was a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle, resilience and beyond; and the follow-up documentary from D. Channsin Berry “Dark Girls 2” exploring the prejudices darker-skinned women face around the world.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.