A Part of the Network’s OWN YOUR VOTE Nonpartisan Get-Out-the-Vote Initiative, the Digital Series Offers a Humorous Take on the Current Political Climate and Tackles Key Issues Affecting Black Women This Election Season

Created by Munirah Safiyah Jones (“Junt Land”), Series Launches Today on Twitter and is Rolling Out Across OWN’s Digital Platforms

Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today its first ever digital animated short-form comedy series “Sincerely, Camille” from creator Munirah Safiyah Jones (“Junt Land”). A key component to the network’s OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative, the six-part original series offers a humorous, irreverent, and informative take on politics and the issues impacting Black women in the lead-up to the 2020 November election.

The first two episodes launched today, Tuesday, September 29, on Twitter (Link to view episodes HERE) and will be available across OWN’s digital platforms and the network’s Watch OWN App on Wednesday, September 30. Subsequent episodes, each approximately five minutes in length, will roll out twice weekly.

To view Episode 101: ‘Non Party Son’ click HERE

To view Episode 102: ‘Late Registration’ click HERE

To view the series teaser click HERE

“Sincerely, Camille” follows a trio of women – Camille, Staci, and Sara – navigating life, work and relationships in the throes of the 2020 presidential election cycle. Three friends, three different viewpoints, three varying approaches to evoking civic participation. The series follows the women’s efforts to get their communities informed, engaged, and inspired to act in one of the most important elections in American history. The satirical series provides powerful insight and edgy social commentary on the current political climate and the choices Black women face this fall.

“We are always looking for unique voices and innovative ways to tell stories that matter to our audience and we’re excited that, for the first time, OWN is creating animated comedy shorts with the talented storyteller, Munirah Safiyah Jones. The series not only entertains and engages, but communicates a critical message about the importance of voting,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “Our viewers will instantly relate to these characters as they deal with the real-world issues and concerns impacting Black women.”

“It’s an honor to work for Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to help serve the Black community as we approach these historic 2020 elections,” said Munirah SafiyahJones, creator/executive producer. “My hope is that we have created a fresh, engaging way to encourage people to register to vote and cast their ballot this fall.”

Whether it be affordable healthcare or legal reform, “Sincerely, Camille” starts the conversation and encourages the audience to continue it. Animation provides a dynamic way of delivering the sermon—minus the preaching. “Sincerely, Camille” encourages four things: dialogue about the issues, voter registration, volunteering, and informed voting.

“Sincerely, Camille” characters are voiced by creator Munirah Safiyah Jones as ‘Camille, Restaurant Guy, and others’ as well as talent including Kent King (“General Hospital” as ‘Sara’, Kiana Thompson (“Friend Request”) as ‘Staci’, Havon Baraka (“Castles in the Air”) as ‘Melvin’, Jon Bridell (“Sanctuary”) as ‘Drew’, Jay Devon Johnson as ‘Daddy Earl’, Harlen Ernest (“ATL Homicide”) as ‘Walter’, JS Tate as ‘Junior’, Donna Rusch (“Criminal Minds”) as ‘Rose’, Michelle Murphy voicing multiple characters, Ifeoluwa Adenyi as ‘Crystal’, and Thando Dlomo as the ‘Therapist.’

“Sincerely, Camille” is produced for OWN by Executive Producer Munirah SafiyahJones and Harpo Films.

Munirah Safiyah Jones is represented by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels LLP.

Link to OWN YOUR VOTE Website:

OWNYourVote.TV

Social Media Handles:

FB: @OWNTV // http://facebook.com/owntv

IG: @OWNYourVote // https://www.instagram.com/ownyourvote/

TW: @OWNYourVote // https://twitter.com/OWNYourVote

About Munirah Safiyah Jones

Munirah Safiyah Jones is a writer/filmmaker from Memphis, Tennessee. One of 10 children, Munirah has always had a talent for crafting stories that make folks laugh, while also willing a suspension of disbelief. She began exploring filmmaking as a teen, helming everything from short films to music videos, and went on to work in television news while attending the University of Memphis, where she earned her bachelors in communications with a concentration in Film and Video. She currently works for a billion-dollar financial services company where she creates content for online learning.

She developed an online presence with her animated viral video, “Dating in 2018 – How Men Communicate,” which she wrote, animated, and voiced. It was about, you guessed it, dating in 2018. It garnered the attention of Hollywood, landed her in the writers’ room for season 14 of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N’ Out,” and even garnered a few film festival awards. That animated video soon turned into a web-series, “Junt Land,” which is an eclectic mix of satirical, anecdotal and introspective videos in both live-action and animation. When she’s not being the cool aunt, Munirah is crafting words and visuals that feel both familiar and fresh.

About OWN Your Vote

The OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network OWN YOUR VOTE initiative is a bipartisan registration and get-out-the-vote campaign partnering with national and local grassroots and voting rights organizations to provide tools and resources that will empower Black women to vote this November. Black women powerfully influence election outcomes and OWN YOUR VOTE will support this group of voters to show up to the polls and help friends, family, and their community to do the same.

OWN Your Vote is designed to help Black women make a voting plan for this critical 2020 election cycle, by recognizing obstacles to voting including challenges around COVID-19, mail-in ballots, voter suppression, transportation, and changing protocols and poll locations; connecting the everyday issues critical to Black women to the issues appearing on the ballot; empowering this key voting block to own their voting story, and make a plan to ensure success at the polls; encouraging local community activism and leveraging personal networks; and collaborating with the voting rights partnership community to support mail-in voting, voter registration, volunteerism, transportation, and safety procedures.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

# # #