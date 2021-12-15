TWO NIGHT SPECIAL PROGRAMMING EVENT

OWN Kicks Off The New Year With Three New Episodes of ‘Speak Sis’ Hosted by Emmy Award-winning Journalist Adrienne Bankert and Leading Social Impact Strategist Jotaka Eaddy

New Conversations on Physical, Financial, and Sexual & Relationship Health to Premiere on OWN January 4th and 5th and discovery+ on January 6th

Special Guests Include Actress and Comedian Kym Whitley, Actress Tia Mowry, Actress Garcelle Beauvais, Author Bevy Smith, and Many More

LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today three all-new episodes of OWN Spotlight series “Speak Sis” to premiere as part of a two-night special programming event on January 4th and 5th, 2022. It will also be available streaming on January 6 on discovery+.

These three episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by Emmy Award-winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests Actress and Comedian Kym Whitley, Actress Tia Mowry, Actress Garcelle Beauvais, Gracie award-winning radio host and author Bevy Smith, White House Correspondent April Ryan, Health Equity Advocate Dr. Medell K. Briggs-Malonson, Financial Health Advocate and Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court, Financial Educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, and Licensed Sex Therapist Shamyra Howard.

Through these conversations that destigmatize critical health issues, including around the sensitive topics of money and sex, the panel and the audience educates, inspires, and helps others feel less alone and more hopeful for the future. Expert panelists suggest resources and key takeaways for those who are looking to start examining key financial, physical, and sexual health issues, particularly after the disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Black community and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.

Speak Sis: Physical Health – Monday, January 4 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Tia Mowry, Kym Whitley and Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson join ‘Speak Sis’ hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy along with an audience of Black women to discuss how we can improve physical health and how to better navigate the medical system.

Speak Sis: Financial Health – Tuesday, January 5 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)

April Ryan, Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche and founder & CEO of Goalsetter, Tanya Van Court, join ‘Speak Sis’ hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy to discuss financial health and the racism and challenges around money and finances many Black women face.

Speak Sis: Let’s Talk About Sex – Tuesday, January 5 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Bevy Smith, Garcelle Beauvais and licensed sex therapist, Shamyra Howard, join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy and an audience of Black women for an honest, healthy and no-holds barred conversation about sex and relationships.

“Speak Sis” is a part of OWN’s popular eye-opening, topic-driven OWN Spotlight series and these episodes are focused on health in the Black community, in conjunction with OWN’s first-ever health initiative, OWN YOUR HEALTH. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put Black women first.

“Speak Sis” is produced by Critical Content for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Jennifer Ryan serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Critical Content executive producers Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, and Jon Beyer. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network executive producers are Tara Montgomery and Brian Piotrowicz.

About OWN YOUR HEALTH

View the OWN YOUR HEALTH Launch Spot HERE featuring the song “Stand Up For Something” by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Common and Academy Award-nominee Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and voice-over by Ms. Day.

OWN YOUR HEALTH aims to bring awareness, education, resources, and a sense of community to address the unique health concerns facing Black women today. This multi-platform campaign is designed to inspire and encourage the OWN audience to put herself and her health and well-being first. OWN YOUR HEALTH expands on the success of OWN’s first ever pro social campaign OWN YOUR VOTE, a bipartisan registration and get-out-the-vote initiative that partnered with national and local grassroots and voting rights organizations during the 2020 elections.

OWN YOUR HEALTH leads with powerful narratives and actions exploring the full range of mental, physical and social/emotional well-being with the goal to provide messaging and tools that are informed, educational, relevant, and up to date with the latest developments as it relates to health and wellness. The campaign also provides opportunities for OWN brand partners to support with resources and promote healthier lifestyles.

Link to OWN YOUR HEALTH Website: www.ownyourhealth.tv

About “OWN Spotlight”

“OWN Spotlight” presentations tackle issues and concerns facing Black lives. The programs feature candid and in-depth conversations that create real dialogue to inspire systematic change. Previous programs include a conversation with acclaimed actress Viola Davis; a conversation with singer/actress Andra Day; a special presentation on Ava DuVernay’s short film “August 28;” an inspirational special celebrating Black Fatherhood and the special bonds they have with their children “They Call Me Dad;” a two-night special “Where Do We Go From Here?” that simulcast across the Discovery family of networks featuring Oprah and Black thought leaders discussing the current state of racism America; “Oprah and 100 Black Fathers” sharing the urgency of having “the talk” with their children and the dreams they have for the future of their families; “COVID-19: The Deadly Impact on Black America” that investigated the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Black communities; “Oprah At Home with Lupita Nyong’o and Cynthia Erivo,” which examined colorism in Hollywood; “Oprah and Alicia Keys – The Interview” discussing Alicia Keys’ new memoir “More Myself;” “When They See Us Now” featuring Oprah in conversation with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and the cast from the acclaimed series “When They See Us” along with real men formerly known as the Central Park Five; “(In)Visible Portraits,” which was a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle, resilience and beyond; and the follow-up documentary from D. Channsin Berry “Dark Girls 2” exploring the prejudices darker-skinned women face around the world.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.