Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer Named Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners of the Series from Warner Bros. Television

Los Angeles, CA – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the season two renewal of its popular anthology drama “Cherish the Day,” from Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay, ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television. The announcement marks DuVernay’s second series renewed at OWN after the acclaimed filmmaker’s long-running hit drama “Queen Sugar” was previously picked up for a fifth season and is currently in production.

“Cherish the Day” chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. Season two will feature a brand-new couple’s love story, with an all-new cast. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Season one co-executive producers Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer have been named executive producers and co-showrunners for season two. Production will take place in 2021.

“Ava and her immensely talented team of creators are telling dynamic and moving love stories depicting the many facets of marriage and relationships that resonate deeply with our audience,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are so excited for season two and a new beautiful Black love story.”

“Our ‘Cherish the Day’ audience embraced and applauded the evolution of a Black couple building a life together in our first season, and we can’t wait to bring another story of love and connection to the small screen,” shared DuVernay. “Everyone here at ARRAY Filmworks is so pleased to continue our exploration of romance day by day alongside our partners at Warner Bros. and OWN.”

The first season of “Cherish the Day,” which starred Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and legendary actress Cicely Tyson, debuted in February 2020 and on average during its seven-week first season ranked #1 in its time period across all of cable with African American women, households and total viewers.

The DuVernay-led series achieved full gender parity with a production crew of more than 50% women, including 18 female department heads, an initiative DuVernay will continue on in season two.

“Cherish the Day” is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Raynelle Swilling, Teri Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.

About Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer

Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer have been a sought-after writing/producing duo working on such hits as “Marlon,” starring Marlon Wayans; “The Soul Man,” starring Cedric the Entertainer; “K.C. Undercover,” starring Zendaya; “I Feel Bad,” from Amy Poehler; “In the House,” where they first met; and the animated comedy “The Cleveland Show,” when they became writing partners.

Prior to partnering with Schaffer, Swilling began her career creating and selling a television pilot to Quincy Jones’s QDE. From there, she went on to join the writing staff of hit shows including “In the House,” with LL Cool J, and “Moesha,” starring Brandy. Swilling has also been a writer for several award shows, including the VH1 Honors, MTV Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Schaffer began her career in marketing and advertising, working on print ad campaigns for shows such as “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!,” before enrolling in the Warner Bros. Television Writers’ Workshop. She went on to write for series such as “Thea,” “Martin” and “In the House,” among many others, before teaming up with Swilling. Schaffer received acclaim for her work on “The Bernie Mac Show,” where she was honored with a Peabody, Humanitas and NAACP Image Award.

Most recently, Swilling and Schaffer joined Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury and Colin Kaepernick on the upcoming limited series “Colin in Black & White.”

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN’s original scripted series include popular dramas “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “David Makes Man” and the upcoming “Delilah.” OWN’s Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Put a Ring on It,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Behind Every Man,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on the Watch OWN App or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About Warner Bros. Television

One of the entertainment industry’s most-respected providers of original primetime programming since its founding in 1955, Warner Bros. Television produces original scripted drama and comedy series for multiple platforms. As of October 2020, Warner Bros. Television is producing nearly 70 scripted series for on-demand/streaming services, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and the five broadcast networks.

About ARRAY

Founded in 2011 by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, ARRAY is a multi-platform arts and social impact collective dedicated to narrative change. The organization catalyzes its work through a quartet of mission-driven entities: the film distribution arm ARRAY Releasing, the content company ARRAY Filmworks, the programming and production hub ARRAY Creative Campus and the non-profit group ARRAY Alliance. www.arraynow.com

