LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s popular drama “If Loving You Is Wrong” will premiere its fifth and final season on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Tyler Perry’s seductive series chronicles the lives of friends and frenemies that love and live in the same neighborhood.

The much-anticipated final season promises to be explosive and sexier than ever before while revealing some long-awaited answers to viewers’ burning questions. Life-changing catastrophes will leave the town reeling and changed forever.

“We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons,” said Tina Perry, president OWN. “We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can.”

“If Loving You is Wrong” had its original series premiere on OWN in September 2014. The series stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner. It is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

About Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space, and an expansive backlot.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN’s original scripted series include popular dramas “Queen Sugar,” “Greenleaf,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “If Loving You is Wrong,” “David Makes Man” and “Cherish the Day.” OWN’s unscripted primetime programming lineup includes “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Love Goals,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

###