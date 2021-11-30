All-New Series Will Follow Six Powerful Black Business Women On Their Quest to Dominate the Atlanta Real Estate Market, Friendship Counts But Business Comes First

Los Angeles, CA – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the premiere date and official first look for “Ladies Who List: Atlanta,” an all-new series set to join the network’s popular Friday night unscripted programming block, starting January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. OWN is the #1 cable network on Friday nights (excluding news and sports) among African American Women, with three of the top five original cable series.

“Ladies Who List: Atlanta” is an eight-episode series that will follow six professional Black business women working in real estate — top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents — and the clients they serve in the Atlanta market while managing their ever-changing work and personal relationships. They may be friends, but business is business.

Click HERE for Teaser with Embed Code

In Atlanta, a team of Black women are breaking up the “old boys club” of the luxury real estate game. Through a sophisticated portrayal of successful businesswomen, these real estate pros will help buyers ﬁnd their dream homes, teach clients the importance of establishing generational wealth, and prove that home ownership is attainable for all. These aspirational ladies show the power of Black women as they simultaneously juggle booming careers and their personal lives. From fertility concerns, to balancing marriage and motherhood, to embracing therapy and ﬁnding new love, the ladies persevere against adversity – all while working to elevate themselves, their clients and the city of Atlanta through big real estate wins. “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” is produced by Love Productions USA. Executive producers are Al Edgington (“Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians”; “Amazing Race”), Joe LaBracio (“Last Chance U”), Richard McKerrow (“The Great British Bake Off”; “The Great Pottery Throw Down”), Thomas Jaeger, Monique Barrett, Calvin Singh, Vivian Payton and Elise Duran.

MEET THE WOMEN:

QUIANA WATSON, Real Estate Broker

Quiana is one of Atlanta’s most visible and top-producing real estate professionals. Her flair for fashion and sales has made her a force in the real estate game. Her motto is: “You live every single day, but you only have one life to live. You better make it count.”

ROBIN ANDRADE, Real Estate Broker

Robin is an Atlanta real estate veteran, whose savvy and commitment to her clients leaves an impression everywhere she goes. When she’s not conducting business, this single mother of two adult children defies time by keeping herself fit with a devout yoga practice.

CRISTYL KIMBROUGH, Real Estate Attorney

Cristyl is an adventurous and independent closing attorney. While others may portray a level of success through social media, she believes in doing the work. Whether she’s jumping off 20 foot cliffs on exotic islands or keeping her romantic options open, Cristyl prides herself on living life by her terms.

TIFFANI HAWES, Real Estate Attorney

Tiﬀani is a hard-working attorney, wife, and mom of three at the top of her profession. With a roster of clients including several A-listers, Tiffani’s commitment to building her business has paid off handsomely, but she is trying to find more of a work/life balance.

TIANA HARRISON, Real Estate Agent

Tiana is one of Atlanta’s highest-grossing Black female luxury agents. Married to a former NFL player and a mother of two, Tiana has carefully crafted her professional and personal universe so that family comes ﬁrst.

KIRA OLIVER, Real Estate Agent

Kira is an ambitious millennial, making her mark in Atlanta as a rising star in real estate. On the heels of losing her home to a fire, Kira has just started to rebuild her life. She’s determined to forge ahead, stopping at nothing to achieve her success

About Love Productions USA

Love Productions USA develops and produces addictively watchable unscripted competition formats and award-winning documentary series for network, cable and premium streaming services. It is a division of the UK-based Love Productions, which operates under the SKY umbrella, with an impressive portfolio of thought-provoking programs across all genres and platforms, including the extremely popular formats, “The Great British Bake-Off,” “The Great British Sewing Bee” and “The Great Pottery Throw Down.” Known for taking successful formats from the UK to the US with distinctive adaptations, such as ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show,” Love Productions USA also develops original premium long-form television, documentary and short-form programming. The company is helmed by Emmy® Award-winning producers Joe LaBracio and Al Edgington, who have a proven track record in documentaries, scripted and unscripted entertainment, features, and daytime television.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

###