Subscribers Now Have Access to Current and Upcoming Series on January 6

Los Angeles, CA – January 6, 2022 – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, a member of the Discovery, Inc. family of brands, announced that OWN, a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers, will be available to Hulu + Live TV subscribers starting today. Hulu + Live TV subscribers will now have access to live broadcasts of OWN’s award-winning programming line-up, including the highly anticipated upcoming series Ladies Who List: Atlanta premiering January 7 and The Kings of Napa premiering January 11, as well as library content of linear premieres.

OWN’s expanded partnership adds the network to the expansive portfolio of Discovery channels available on Hulu + Live TV including Discovery Channel, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Animal Planet, TRVL and MotorTrend. Additional Discovery networks are available via Hulu’s entertainment add-on package including America Heroes Channel, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery Family, Magnolia Network, and Science Channel for an additional $7.99 per month.

“We are excited to partner with Hulu on this opportunity to connect with new audiences and expand viewership for our hit OWN programming across multiple platforms,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for OWN as a top destination for viewers and brands, providing world-class content and unique live entertainment events.”

Hulu subscribers also have on-demand access to OWN’s critically acclaimed, award-winning library content, including hits like Ready To Love and Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Friday and Saturday night’s #1 original cable series respectively among African American women in 2021. OWN’s prime premieres on average rank #2 with African American women among cable networks.

Last year, OWN announced a co-production with Onyx Collective on Hulu for the new docuseries The Hair Tales from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis, who created the series concept. Produced by Joy Mill Entertainment, Culture House, Tetravision, and Harpo Films, The Hair Tales is an intimate exploration of Black women, beauty and identity through the distinctive lens of Black hair. Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, and Oprah Winfrey also serve as executive producers. The series is slated to premiere later this year.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.