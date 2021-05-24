Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced its newest podcast by world renowned spiritual teacher and New York Times bestselling author Eckhart Tolle titled, “Eckhart Tolle: Essential Teachings,” available today. The podcast is available on Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM and Stitcher, and listeners can subscribe HERE.

“Eckhart Tolle: Essential Teachings” podcast launched with five episodes and is releasing new episodes each Thursday. The weekly podcast will help listeners learn to quiet their mind, separate ego from true self and live a fully present life. Eckhart’s wisdom will provide a path to discover an enlightened state of consciousness. “Eckhart Tolle: Essential Teachings” is presented by the team behind Oprah’s “Super Soul” podcast.

About Eckhart Tolle

Eckhart Tolle is widely recognized as one of the most inspiring and visionary spiritual teachers in the world today. With his international bestsellers, “The Power of Now” and “A New Earth”—translated into more than 50 languages—he has introduced millions to the joy and freedom of living life in the present moment. The New York Times has described him as “the most popular spiritual author in the United States,” and in 2011, Watkins Review named him “the most spiritually influential person in the world.”

Eckhart’s profound yet simple teachings have helped countless people around the globe experience a state of vibrantly alive inner peace in their daily lives. His teachings focus on the significance and power of Presence, the awakened state of consciousness, which transcends ego and discursive thinking. Eckhart sees this awakening as the essential next step in human evolution. For more, see eckharttolle.com.

About OWN’s Podcasts

OWN’s first-ever podcast, “Super Soul,” debuted at #1 in August 2017 on Apple Podcasts, featuring audio from the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series “Super Soul Sunday.” OWN has followed that with the release of five more podcasts, “The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast,” “Oprah’s Master Class,” “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “A New Earth,” and “Eckhart Tolle: Essential Teachings.” Since the launch of “Super Soul,” OWN podcasts have achieved 400 million downloads by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide. OWN Podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher.

