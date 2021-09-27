Available Today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Other Podcast Platforms

Listeners Can Subscribe Now HERE

Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced its newest podcast available today titled “The SonRise Project,” hosted by founder and Emmy Award-winning creative visionary Kelli Richardson Lawson. The weekly podcast is a resource for Black parents and families to engage and share personal experiences with children struggling with depression, anxiety and addiction issues. “The SonRise Project” launched with three episodes today, featuring experts Dr. Linda McGhee (Episode 1), Clinical Psychologist, Sylvia High (Episode 2), Master Coach & Founder of Aiming High Inc, and Sharon Green (Episode 3), Founder of BloomTree Coaching and Consulting. New episodes will be available every Monday. The intention of “The SonRise Project” is to create a space filled with love and compassion and a mutual desire to heal.

To listen to “The SonRise Project” trailer, click HERE.

The podcast is an extension of Lawson’s “The SonRise Project,” an online space she created for parents of children struggling with mental wellness that was inspired by her family’s personal experiences with addiction and depression with their eldest son. She realized that many other parents were feeling powerless and needed a place to turn for guidance, conversation, support and help, and “TheSonRise Project” was born.

“The SonRise Project” is presented by the team behind Oprah’s “Super Soul” podcast, and will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Stitcher, SiriusXM, IHeartRadio and Amazon Music, and listeners can subscribe HERE.

Kelli Richardson Lawson will also appear on “Speak Sis” airing September 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. This special is a part of OWN’s popular topic-driven OWN Spotlight series and is the first of four episodes focused on health in the Black community, in conjunction with OWN’s first-ever health initiative, OWN YOUR HEALTH. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that focus on Black women.

Advance clip featuring Kelli Richardson Lawson from “Speak Sis” available below:

CLIP: Kelli Richardson Lawson Shares Her Journey & The SonRise Project

https://youtu.be/Rk37lDDRefU

About Kelli Richardson Lawson

Kelli is an Emmy Award-winning creative visionary and entrepreneurial business leader with over 30 years of experience in general management, brand building, marketing, communications business development and content creation. She is also a passionate leader of purpose-driven initiatives, working consistently to create movements to change people’s lives.

Kelli is Founder and CEO of The SonRise Project, a non-profit organization that helps Black parents of children and young adults who struggle with mental wellness and addiction challenges. The SonRise Project is a safe space for parents to share, engage and inspire one another in a compassionate dialogue filled with understanding, compassion, vulnerability and love. Every Sunday, Kelli hosts a free and confidential call with parents who are experiencing similar challenges. Each call features a special guest speaker and experts who share insights and expertise at the beginning of the call. The Oprah Winfrey Network of podcasts recently collaborated with Kelli to create The SonRise Project podcast series to amplify the impact of this life-changing initiative nationwide.

In addition to The SonRise Project, Kelli is Founder and CEO of JOY Collective, a Black and woman-owned cultural insights, marketing and creative agency committed to delivering breakthrough work for brands like Dove, SheaMoisture, Axe, Dove Men+Care, Vaseline, ESPN, Macy’s, The Ad Council, The U.S. Naval Academy, Deloitte, Under Armour, Tory Burch, OWN, BET, Prudential, and more.

An energetic and passionate leader known for her creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, Kelli is known for her ability to challenge the norm and lead innovative thinking in a rapidly changing world. One of the architects of The CROWN Act movement to end hair discrimination by “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”, the CROWN Act legislation has passed in 14 states, 30 municipalities, and is now in play at the federal level. She has also led the Ad Council’s COVID-19 vaccine education campaign for the Black community to drive action and increase vaccination rates, and several other initiatives.

Prior to starting JOY Collective and The SonRise Project, Kelli led multiple divisions at BET (Viacom), including brand marketing, communications, public relations, creative services, special events, research, and public affairs. As the leader of BET’s full marketing organization, she created multiple award-winning creative campaigns that drove record ratings year after year. She also created the infrastructure and led all event-related elements of all the biggest tentpole events in the country, including the BET Awards, Celebration of Gospel, Hip Hop Awards, and BET Honors. She also created BET’s Emmy Award-winning HIV/AIDS program “Rap-It-Up” and the BET Foundation, a 501(c)3 focused on health-related issues in the Black community.

Her work has been recognized with numerous awards, including BET’s first-ever Emmy Award, and several Telly, Promax, BDA, NAMIC, CTAM, CTPAA, ANA and NAACP Image Awards. Kelli is also a 2021 PRWeek “Hall of Femme” Honoree and she and her team are recipients of the 2021 PR Week ‘Campaign of the Year”, the 2020 Global SABRE “#1 PR Campaign in the World”, 2020 Glossy Beauty “Best Multi-Platform Campaign”, ANA Multicultural Awards and many more.

Kelli began her career at Procter & Gamble (P&G) working on billion-dollar brands in the packaged soap/laundry division and the mass fragrance category. She also served as the head of Global Consumer Advertising and Innovation.

About OWN’s Podcasts

OWN’s first-ever podcast, “Super Soul,” debuted at #1 in August 2017 on Apple Podcasts, featuring audio from the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series “Super Soul Sunday.” OWN has followed that with the release of six more podcasts, “The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast,” “Oprah’s Master Class,” “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “A New Earth,” “Eckhart Tolle: Essential Teachings” and “The SonRise Project.” Since the launch of “Super Soul,” OWN podcasts have achieved 400 million downloads by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide. OWN Podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Stitcher, SiruisXM, IHeartRadio and Amazon Music.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on Watch OWN and discovery+ across mobile devices and connected TVs.

# # #