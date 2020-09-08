Second Run of Popular Syndicated Program Hosted by Emmy® Award-Winning Talk Show Host Tamron Hall to Air Monday-Friday on OWN in Multiple Time Periods Beginning September 14

LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it has licensed the award-winning talk show “Tamron Hall” from Disney Media Networks. OWN will premiere the second run of “Tamron Hall” weekdays in multiple time periods beginning Monday, September 14, the same day that season two of the show premieres nationally in first-run syndication. OWN will air new episodes of the show two days after airing in first-run syndication.

“Tamron is a dynamic host and an incomparable journalist. She delves into important conversations that matter to OWN viewers and we are so excited to have her as a part our daytime lineup,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “Tamron joined Oprah on her recent ‘2020 Vision’ tour, and we saw firsthand how engaging she is with audiences. Her show is a breakout daytime hit, and we welcome her to OWN with open arms.”

“Having Oprah’s engaged and passionate OWN viewers join us at our table is both meaningful and a privilege, especially during this moment in history where conversations matter more than ever before,” said Hall. “I can’t imagine a more perfect second home for my show and I am thrilled to join Oprah and the OWN family.”

New episodes of “Tamron Hall” will air on OWN Monday-Friday at 8am and 1pm ET/PT; Season One episodes of “Tamron Hall” will air on OWN Monday-Friday at 9am and 2pm ET/PT.

About “Tamron Hall”

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about. From the deeply personal to the purely fun, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through ​meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. So, let’s talk about it.

Tamron Hall is an accomplished and award-winning journalist and in July won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. This marks the first time since the award’s inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. Also in season one, the show won a prestigious Gracie Award for best talk show. “Tamron Hall” is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

# # #