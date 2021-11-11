Bresha Webb, Getenesh Berhe, and Karen Clark Sheard Set To Star In New Film Premiering December 21st on OWN

Executive Produced By Dr. Holly Carter and Relevé Entertainment, with Muse Enterprises

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network announces “Song & Story: Amazing Grace,” a new original film debuting Tuesday, December 21 at 9pm EST | 8pm CST starring Bresha Webb (“Run The World”) and Getenesh Berhe (“Cinema Of Sleep”) Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer and actress Karen Clark Sheard.

“Song & Story” is a new collection of movies inspired by seminal songs known as anthems for womanhood. Iconic songs and lyrics will lay the creative foundation for these original movies filled with uplifting stories of women on their spiritual journeys to emotional triumph. The first in the series, “Song & Story: Amazing Grace,” shines a light on the themes of challenge and triumph that ring true in the hymn. The story centers on Tanner, portrayed by Webb, a talented artist battling tremendous obstacles who forms an unlikely friendship with Iris, portrayed by Berhe, an optimistic store owner who guides Tanner towards the forgiveness of a painful past to unlock the strength she holds within herself. The two women will find out that their paths are intertwined, and a surprising connection is revealed.

The “Song & Story” collection of movies is executive produced by Dr. Holly Carter and Relevé Entertainment, an All3Media America company and the team behind OWN’s recent Gospel holiday specials “Our OWN Christmas” and “Our OWN Easter,” as well as last year’s hit television movie “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.” The movie is directed by Sharon Lewis (“Merry Liddle Christmas,” “Murdoch Mysteries & Diggstown).

About Relevé Entertainment

Founded by Dr. Holly Carter, Relevé Entertainment is a multi-faceted entertainment company specializing in talent partnerships, brand development and television/film production delivering high-quality, breakthrough family and faith-inspired programming. Consistently engaging national audiences, production credits include: Kingdom Business (BET), Our OWN Easter (OWN), Our OWN Christmas (OWN), Love & Listings S1 & S2 (VH1), The Next Big Thing (BET), Chad Loves Michelle (OWN), My Father’s Daughter (Lifetime), The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime), Fix My Choir (Oxygen), The Sheards (BET), The Sheffields (FYI) and the groundbreaking, Oxygen franchise Preachers of LA, Detroit and Atlanta. Currently in production, Kingdom Business is Carter’s debut episodic series for BET, co-produced with DeVon Franklin (Franklin Entertainment) and Kirk Franklin. During her first look deal with the OWN network, Holly executive produced two star-studded Gospel music specials for the Easter and Christmas holidays. Earlier this year, Carter executive produced the Lifetime original movie, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, which garnered the network its highest ratings in more than four years. Relevé’s upcoming projects include Mahalia!, a feature film Carter is producing with Jamie Foxx and Queen Latifah, which stars Jill Scott and is based on gospel legend and activist Mahalia Jackson. Carter also developed the television and theatrical career of multi-platform superstar Usher. Relevé’s client partnership roster includes GRAMMY award-winners Michelle Williams, Kierra Sheard and duo Mary Mary, 15-time GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin, and celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble. Relevé’s brand partnerships include AT&T, AHF, Walgreens and Honda. Relevé Entertainment’s core areas of operation include Television & Film, Client Partnerships, and Community Engagement Initiatives, such as The ASCEND Bible Movement, Freedom of Spirit Homeless Outreach and The Merge Summit. Relevé Entertainment is an All3Media America Company. Visit: http://releve-ent.com

About All3Media America

All3Media America is the U.S. arm of global independent television, film and digital production group All3Media. With teams in Los Angeles and New York, All3Media America’s portfolio companies are responsible for hits that include the Emmy Award-winning Undercover Boss for CBS, the Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America for CNN, Chrisley Knows Best for USA, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for FOX and Uncharted for National Geographic, the Emmy Award-winning Cash Cab for Discovery, Worst Cooks in America for Food Network and Betrayed for Investigation Discovery. All3Media’s unique federal structure, a model followed in both the U.S. and worldwide, encourages the creative and strategic independence of its growing roster of production companies. Today it comprises over 40 global production companies and counting, All3Media is one of the largest production houses in the world. All3Media is owned jointly between Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.

About Muse Entertainment Enterprises

Muse Entertainment is a leading Emmy® Award-winning independent content producer of scripted and unscripted programming for network and cable; motion pictures and streaming. The company was founded in 1998 by Michael Prupas. Muse Entertainment is known for producing some of the most successful original scripted programming in North America, including the critically acclaimed series Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (Hallmark), Being Human (SyFy), Bomb Girls (Global), Coroner (CBC, The CW), Human Trafficking (Lifetime, TMN), The Kennedys (History, Reelz), and Tut (Spike, History), as well as the award-winning, inspirational movies Christmas Jars (BYU), Cyberbully (Freeform/Disney+); Good Sam (Netflix) and the upcoming gay holiday romantic comedy Single All the Way (Netflix). Unscripted original projects include JFK: The Smoking Gun (Reelz) and For Heaven’s Sake (Paramount+). Muse Entertainment’s work-for-hire service content includes Stephen Spielberg’s films Catch Me If You Can (DreamWorks) and The Terminal; Ang Lee’s Life of Pie, television series Blood and Treasure (CBS), The Moodys (FOX), The Republic of Sara (The CW) and the mystery miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair (TNT). The company has successfully teamed with international co-production partners in major markets including Australia, France, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K. Muse Distribution International (MDI), the company’s distribution arm, features a catalogue of over 800 hours of award-winning programming across all genres, including scripted series,

documentaries, and family entertainment. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Muse Entertainment has development and production operations in Toronto, Vancouver and Los Angeles. Visit: www.muse.ca

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on Watch OWN and discovery+ across mobile devices and connected TVs.

# # #