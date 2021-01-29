Los Angeles – In memory of Cicely Tyson, OWN will present a special re-airing of “Oprah’s Master Class: Cicely Tyson” from 2014 to air this Saturday, January 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday, January 31 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT.

“Ms. Tyson was a rare talent both on and off the screen, one that we at OWN were blessed and honored to work with and be inspired by,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are so grateful for the gifts she gave us with her art, her activism, and her passionate love of life. May she rise in power.”

Following Tyson’s passing, Winfrey shared the following in her honor:

“Of all the times and experiences we shared together, this was one of my favorites: The weekend of the Legends Ball in 2005. The idea for the ball originated because I wanted to celebrate HER, and other remarkable Black women who carved a path and built a bridge for me and generations to follow. What a joy to honor her and feel her receive it! I loved her hat so much, she sent it to me afterwards. Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job. She used her career to illuminate the humanity in Black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.”

Oprah’s Master Class: Cicely Tyson

Original Air Date: August 3, 2014

Multiple award-winning actress Cicely Tyson is a living legend whose standout roles and remarkable dedication to her life’s purpose is reflected in an illustrious career. In this rare, first person account, she looks back at her most valuable life lessons.

###