The New Season “Ready to Love” Features Singles From Houston With A Brand New Twist

New Series “Put A Ring On It” Features Four Couples Trying to Determine if They are Meant to Be Together By Dating Other People

LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled today a first-look at the sexy singles featured in a new season of its popular dating show, “Ready to Love,” from record-breaking producer Will Packer and hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, which follows grown and sexy men and women looking for lasting love, but this time they’ll be quarantined together at a secluded mountain resort with no outside distractions. The new season will premiere on Friday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as a part of the network’s new night of unscripted fall programming.

Filling out OWN’s new Friday night lineup immediately following “Ready to Love” comes the freshman series “Put A Ring On It,” also from the creative mind of Will Packer, which is set to premiere on Friday, October 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, where four long-time couples embark on the ultimate social experiment to discover if they’re truly meant to be together by dating other people. With relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach on hand to help them get to the truth about why they aren’t married, these couples will finally be able to discover if the grass is really greener on the other side. After nine weeks of working on their relationships while dating other people, the couples must decide if it’s time to go their separate ways, or if it’s time to put a ring on it.

“I’m super excited about anchoring OWN’s new night with two captivating shows,” says Will Packer, “this fresh and sexy content is what audiences are looking for.”

“We’re thrilled for the expansion of our unscripted programming to a second night,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “These two shows will fill our audience’s Friday night with fun and OMG moments.”

About “Ready to Love”

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles returns on a new night with an all-new cast from Houston, Texas to explore the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. But this season, there’s a twist. The “Ready to Love” hopefuls have been quarantined together at a luxury mountain resort. The tables continue to turn each week as the men and women trade the power to eliminate those they deem not ready to love. In the end, three couples will remain. The most recent cycle of “Ready to Love” last fall ranked #1 in its time period across broadcast and cable with African-American viewers. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. Will Packer serves as executive producer alongside Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith and Lighthearted’s Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Erika Bryant.

About “Put A Ring On It”

Will Packer’s new unscripted relationship series “Put A Ring on It” follows four longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who embark on the ultimate relationship test—by dating other people. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together in this experiment, and in so doing they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it? “Put A Ring on It” is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. “Put A Ring On It” is executive produced by Will Packer alongside Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith and Lighthearted’s Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Robyn Schnieders.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About Will Packer Media

Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its-kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience, with an urban millennial core. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten opening at number one at the box office.

About Lighthearted Entertainment

For nearly 30 years Lighthearted Entertainment has consistently brought groundbreaking programing to the world and that has recently been highlighted by MTV’s GLADD Award winner, Are You The One?, and OWN’s hit dating show, Ready To Love. Since LaPlante and Spangler took over in 2015, Lighthearted Entertainment has tripled in size, but with a robust development slate and multiple soon to be announced series, further growth is on the horizon.

