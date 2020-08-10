Cast Reunites One Last Time for a Memorable Look Back at the Groundbreaking Drama Series about Faith and Family Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

“Greenleaf” Is the Most Watched Show by African American Viewers on All of Television

LOS ANGELES – The stars of OWN’s hit megachurch drama “Greenleaf,” the critically-acclaimed series from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”), and executive producers Clement Virgo (“Empire”), Kriss Turner Towner (“Black Monday”) and Oprah Winfrey, will take a look back at the beloved show in a one-hour special airing Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the series finale. The special will feature “Greenleaf” cast including Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans sharing favorite moments from the past five seasons and answering questions from the devoted fans.

The penultimate (8/4/20) episode of “Greenleaf” garnered a season-high 2,117,000 viewers and continued to be Tuesday night’s #1 cable telecast among Women 25-54 and W18-49. During its current season, “Greenleaf” is the #1 original series across broadcast and cable for African American women, households and total viewers.

Clip from final episode of “Greenleaf” airing Tuesday, August 11 at 9p.m. ET/PT:

https://youtu.be/mkUbGgNzSLU

About Greenleaf

“Greenleaf” has garnered ten NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The series has also been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media’s Gracie Allen Awards and by the Black Reel Awards for Television.

Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.

“Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Kriss Turner Towner, and Clement Virgo.

A “Greenleaf” spinoff, currently in development with Lionsgate, was announced in May 2020.

Viewers can now catch up on the show’s complete four seasons on Netflix.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

