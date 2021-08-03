Season Six To Premiere Tuesday, September 7 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN

Los Angeles, CA – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the acclaimed contemporary drama series “Queen Sugar,” created and executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “Cherish the Day”), returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

In anticipation for the series return, the season six trailer was unveiled, showing glimpses of the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, we witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

In continuing the creative vision DuVernay established in season one of hiring an entirely female directorial team, season six includes five filmmakers making their television directing debut. The “Queen Sugar” season six directorial line-up includes: Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari L. Carpenter, Shaz Bennett and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France upped to serve as producing director. This upcoming season marks 42 female filmmakers the series has hired since 2016, 39 of whom are first-time television directors.

“Queen Sugar” was recognized by the Television Academy Honors for its powerful portrayal of an African-American family in the Deep South that sheds light on complex issues and challenges facing our society. This year, Emmy Magazine featured the series as the cover of the March 19 issue, and the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) honored the series with the 2021 Impact Award for tackling the Covid crisis in the Black community, proving how television can be both compelling while also serving the greater public good, along with awarding the series with both Best TV Drama (for the fourth consecutive year) and Best Writing. Additionally, the series has been awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series and nominated as Television Show of the Year by the American Black Film Festival (ABFF). During its most-recent season, “Queen Sugar” ranked #1 in its Tuesday 8-9 p.m. time period across broadcast and cable with African-American W25-54, W18+, Households and total viewers.

“Queen Sugar” is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. The season six executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.

The first four seasons of “Queen Sugar” are available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

About “Queen Sugar” Season Six

From award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”), the contemporary drama “Queen Sugar” returns as newlyweds Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) prepare to welcome a new baby while struggling to make financial ends meet. Nova (Rutina Wesley) reaches her breaking point while continuing to expose police and political corruption, and finds unlikely support from a new neighbor, Dominic (McKinley Freeman). Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) explores political opportunities on a national scale as she navigates reconnecting with ex-husband Davis West (Timon Kyle Durrett), while her son Micah (Nicholas Ashe) grapples with college life amid the lasting effects of PTSD and growing confusion over a relationship with his new fraternity brother (Marquis Rodriguez).

The expansive cast also includes the family’s matriarch Aunt Violet (Tina Lifford), who finds herself keeping a secret from her family as her husband Hollywood Desonier (Omar J. Dorsey) opens a space for Black men to come together and talk about more than just surface level topics. Meanwhile, longtime family friend and local farmer Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders) has an altercation with cops that lands him in the hospital, spurring his daughter Billie (Tammy Townsend) to return home for the first time in 20 years, creating explosive tension among the Bordelon family as long-held resentments are brought to light.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv, and on discovery+ across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

About Warner Bros. Television

One of the entertainment industry’s most-respected providers of original primetime programming since its founding in 1955, Warner Bros. Television produces original scripted drama and comedy series for multiple platforms. As of July 2021, Warner Bros. Television is producing more than 60 scripted series for on-demand/streaming services, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and the five broadcast networks.

About ARRAY

Founded in 2011 by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, ARRAY is a Peabody Award-winning multi-platform arts and social impact collective dedicated to narrative change. The organization catalyzes its work through a quartet of mission-driven entities: the film distribution arm ARRAY Releasing, the content company ARRAY Filmworks, the programming and production hub ARRAY Creative Campus and the non-profit group ARRAY Alliance.

