Four New Original Cooking Shows Featuring Celebrated African American Chefs Join the Network’s Daytime Lineup Including “Lovely Bites,” “Tregaye’s Way,” “Food Fantasies” and “Tanya’s Kitchen Table”

Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today its first ever food programming block with four all-new original cooking shows premiering on Saturday, November 14 featuring celebrated African American chefs. The programming starts at 12:00 p.m. ET/PT with “Lovely Bites” starring Chef Connie “Lovely” Jackson, followed by “Tregaye’s Way” at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT starring Chef Tregaye Fraser, “Food Fantasies” at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT featuring several celebrity chefs each episode, and “Tanya’s Kitchen Table” at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT starring Chef Tanya Holland.

“Our viewers love spending time in the kitchen and cooking for themselves and their families,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We’re excited to introduce for the first time a programming block of fun-filled cooking shows and look forward to making Saturday afternoons on OWN a new destination for foodies.”

About the series:

“Lovely Bites” airs at 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET/PT

Chef Connie “Lovely” Jackson is a Chicago native who’s known for festive foods that are both tasty and gorgeous, using edible flowers, gold leaf and other touches of elegance on her signature dishes. A fierce fan favorite from “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Food Network Star,” Chef Lovely’s food is approachable, clean and beautiful – and her positive attitude is as inviting as her dishes. Her stand-and-stir show will focus on fun entertaining and celebrating festive occasions. Chef Lovely’s bubbly energy is infectious and delicious food is her way to create long lasting memories. “Lovely Bites” is produced for OWN by FishBowl Worldwide Media.

“Tregaye’s Way” airs at 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET/PT

Chef Tregaye Fraser is a fearless Atlanta chef who’s not afraid to push the boundaries of traditional cuisine, and not afraid to push her kids’ palates. The celebrated winner of “Food Network Star” is well-versed in cuisine from 24 different countries and is known for taking everyday foods from various regions and pairing them in unexpected ways that her family can enjoy. In this stand-and-stir series, her personal motivation is to help people create meals for their families and getting dinner on the table quickly and easily. “Tregaye’s Way” is produced for OWN by FRANK.

“Food Fantasies” airs at 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET/PT

Do you ever wonder what mouth-watering dishes our favorite culinary connoisseurs daydream about daily? “Food Fantasies” shows us exactly what chefs would make when each is presented the same hypothetical culinary fantasy such as: “What’s the one dish you would make if calories didn’t count?” And “what’s the meal you would make for your nine-year-old self?” Join chefs Eddie Jackson, Nyesha Arrington, Jernard Wells, Darnell Ferguson, Danni Rose and more as they create and indulge their fantasy dishes. “Food Fantasies” is produced for OWN by Lando Entertainment (part of Levity Live).

“Tanya’s Kitchen Table” airs at 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET/PT

Oakland-based chef Tanya Holland is a well-known restaurateur, cookbook author and soul food innovator. In this new stand-and-stir series, Chef Holland will showcase the beauty of “cooking local while thinking global” when audiences are invited to experience a one-of-a-kind course in cooking and some professional tips and tricks along the way. “Tanya’s Kitchen Table” is produced for OWN by Triage Entertainment (part of Levity Live).

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own andhttps://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

###