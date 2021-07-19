Advanced Clips Available of Oprah Winfrey’s Conversation with Academy Award-Winning Actress Jennifer Hudson on Her Performance in ‘Respect’

For downloadable images from the episode, click HERE.

Photo credit: Courtesy of OWN/Huy Doan

Los Angeles – OWN announced today a new primetime special “OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson” to air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET/PT on OWN, and available on discovery+ starting the following day. Oprah sits down with Oscar and Grammy award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson to discuss her new role as the legendary Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic “Respect” available in theatres starting August 13.

In an intimate in-person conversation, Oprah talks to Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson about her new film, “Respect” and being asked by Aretha Franklin to portray her in the biopic. Jennifer reveals the inspiration behind her portrayal and how the legendary singer changed her life. As Oprah and Jennifer take a walk and continue to discuss the impact of church on both Jennifer and Aretha, Jennifer begins to sing Amazing Grace.

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson” will be available on the WatchOWN app, in addition to being available on discovery+ starting July 21. “OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson” is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

About “OWN Spotlight”

“OWN Spotlight” presentations tackle issues and concerns facing Black lives. The programs feature candid and in-depth conversations that create real dialogue to inspire systematic change. Previous programs include a conversation with award-winning actress Viola Davis; singer/actress Andra Day; a special presentation on Ava DuVernay’s short film “August 28;” an inspirational special celebrating Black Fatherhood and the special bonds they have with their children “They Call Me Dad;” a two-night special “Where Do We Go From Here?” that simulcast across the Discovery family of networks featuring Oprah and Black thought leaders discussing the current state of racism America; “Oprah and 100 Black Fathers” sharing the urgency of having “the talk” with their children and the dreams they have for the future of their families; “COVID-19: The Deadly Impact on Black America” that investigated the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Black communities; “Oprah At Home with Lupita Nyong’o and Cynthia Erivo,” which examined colorism in Hollywood; “Oprah and Alicia Keys – The Interview” discussing Alicia Keys’ new memoir “More Myself;” “When They See Us Now” featuring Oprah in conversation with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and the cast from the acclaimed series “When They See Us” along with real men formerly known as the Central Park Five; “(In)Visible Portraits,” which was a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle, resilience and beyond; “Black Women OWN The Conversation – 2020 In Review” featured intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first; and the follow-up documentary from D. Channsin Berry “Dark Girls 2” exploring the prejudices darker-skinned women face around the world.

# # #