Los Angeles – OWN will a air one-hour reunion special with the cast of Tyler Perry’s hit drama, “If Loving You Is Wrong,” on Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. During the special “If Loving You Is Wrong: Oh So Right” hosted by Edwina Findley Dickerson, cast members will relive the biggest jaw-dropping moments from the hit series in addition to dishing on behind-the-scenes stories and answers to fans’ burning questions.

Nearly 1.6 million viewers tuned in to the series finale of “If Loving You is Wrong” on Tuesday, June 16. The series was Tuesday night’s #1 telecast across broadcast and cable with African American women and total viewers (L+3).

Tyler Perry’s seductive series, which debuted its fifth and final season in March, chronicles the lives of friends and frenemies that love and live in the same neighborhood. “If Loving You is Wrong” had its original series premiere on OWN in September 2014 and stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner. The series is produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios and created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

