Series Features Five Celebrity Couples and a Licensed Therapist Under One Drama-Filled Roof Including: Benzino and Althea Heart, Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams, Coolio and Mimi Ivey, Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and Quenton “Q” Coleman, and Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe

Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled today the full trailer and announced premiere date of Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT for its new unscripted relationship series “Love Goals.” The series joins OWN’s popular Saturday night lineup of unscripted series that focus on love and relationships.

From Irwin Entertainment, the production company behind hit series “Celebrity Rehab,” “Couples Therapy” and “Family Therapy,” comes “Love Goals,” in which renowned family and relationship therapist, Spirit, counsels five celebrity couples who are at crossroads in their relationships. Their challenges range from fame and power, infidelity and communication issues, as well as overcoming childhood trauma. Through an intense two-week therapy program that features both insight-oriented exercises and special guests, these famous couples will face their most challenging conflicts head on, as they strive to achieve their love goals.

Appearing in the freshman season of “Love Goals” will be: Benzino and Althea Heart, whose tumultuous and litigious relationship is well known to fans from their featured roles in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta;” Former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe, who have been together for 11 years and wed in 2018; Actress and former “Basketball Wives” star Sundy Carter and boyfriend Breyon Williams; Former Salt-n-Peppa group member Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman; Plus rapper/actor/chef and producer Coolio and his fiancé, Mimi Ivey.

Series’ host, Spirit, is a licensed therapist and media personality who aims to empower people with the skills, tools, and information vital to developing, sustaining and maximizing healthy, intimate relationships. Spirit was the host of Fox’s, “The Daily Helpline,” and XM/Sirius’ nightly radio program “Talking with Spirit.” Spirit is also a regular guest of HLN, “Dr. Drew: On Call,” “The Bill Cunningham Show,” and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

“Love Goals” is from Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Damian Sullivan and Andy Scheer are executive producers.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN’s original scripted series include “Queen Sugar,” “Greenleaf,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “If Loving You is Wrong,” “Ambitions,” “David Makes Man” and “Cherish the Day.” OWN’s Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Love Goals,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About Irwin Entertainment:

Based in Los Angeles, Irwin Entertainment, Inc. is a full service multi-platform television production company committed to producing and developing high quality projects in the comedy, reality, and live entertainment arenas. Headed by veteran television producer, John Irwin, the company has projects on air, in production, and in development with a variety of cable, broadcast, and digital networks including VH1, HBO, E!, NBC, Comedy Central, Netflix, CMT, TruTV, TBS, Oxygen, Spike, OWN, and A&E. Irwin is the president of the company, which he founded in 2004. Irwin’s most recent projects in addition to “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” include NBC’s Miss America 2020, and NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020. Irwin has also produced stand up specials with Jim Jefferies, Michelle Wolf, Seth Meyers and Adam Sandler for Netflix.

