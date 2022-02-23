3 Couples Face The Ultimate Relationship Test

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season 3 of its successful relationship series “Put A Ring On It” Friday, March 25 at 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST, also available on the OWN app and discovery+. The social experiment centers on 3 couples embarking on the ultimate relationship test, as they determine whether they should get married or call it quits. During the 9-week experience, the Atlanta area couples are guided by Master Relationship Coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who has been helping couples discover their truths for over 25 years.

Each week, the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront the one question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this pairing really ready for their ‘happily ever after?’ The couples go on a series of dates with other people and possibly discover if there’s a better love connection they’ve been missing all along. By confronting these issues head-on, will the couples decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or will it finally be time to ‘put a ring on it?’

During its most recent season in Fall 2021, “Put A Ring On It” ranked #1 in its time period on cable with African-American women, households and total viewers. The show is executive produced by Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante, Lighthearted Entertainment

MEET THE COUPLES

Couple #1

Shay + Alfonzo

Dating: 3 Years

Charlie + Otis Dating: 3 Years

Shorty + Kenneth

Dating: 3 Years

About Will Packer Media

Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients, and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten opening at number one at the box office.

About OWN’s Friday/Saturday Unscripted Programming Slate

OWN is among the top cable networks on Friday and Saturday nights for African American women, with its unscripted hit series focusing on love, relationships and family drama. Saturday’s slate of popular shows includes the smash hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” from Carlos King. Friday nights feature “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” and “Ready to Love,” and “Put a Ring on It.”

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

