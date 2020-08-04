LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the mid-season return of its hit Tyler Perry drama “The Haves and the Have Nots,” set to premiere two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The popular series roars back to the screen with a vengeance as the Cryer, Harrington and Young families fight for their very existence.

“The Haves and the Have Nots” is the #1 original cable series among African- American Women and total viewers. It is also among the Top 5 original scripted series on ad-supported cable.

The mid-season premiere of “The Haves and the Have Nots” is packed with more of what has made the OWN series a long-running hit—more revenge, deceit, betrayal, decadence and destruction, leaving the lives of every character forever changed. The series stars John Schneider (Jim Cryer), Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Renee Lawless (Katheryn Cryer), Crystal Fox (Hannah Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington), Aaron O’Connell (Wyatt Cryer), Nicholas J. Muscarella (Officer Justin), Brett Davis (Mitch) and Brock Yurich (Madison).

From Tyler Perry Studios, “The Haves and the Have Nots” is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

About Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the-art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space, and an expansive backlot.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

