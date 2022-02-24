PREMIERES SATURDAY, MARCH 19 AT 9P ET/PT AFTER ‘LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE’ AS PART OF OWN’S GROWING SATURDAY NIGHT UNSCRIPTED LINEUP

Hosted by Relationship Coach Rebecca Lynn Pope

LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the premiere of its latest unscripted relationship series, “Marry Me Now,” which offers an unexpected twist to marriage. From ITV Entertainment, the hour-long series premieres on Saturday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, following the network’s big hit, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The series is hosted by relationship coach and author, Rebecca Lynn Pope, who will guide real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage. The series will also stream the same day on discovery+.

“Marry Me Now” follows eight women from Houston, TX, who are in long-term relationships, but are ready to stop waiting for their significant other. Each week, Rebecca guides one woman as she takes the reins in her relationship, secretly constructing all of the elements for a surprise wedding and culminating with a surprise public proposal to her significant other. All this in just three days. From finding the perfect dress, to breaking the news to both families, the bride-to-be shocks her partner with the proposal, and (hopefully) exchanging vows. Whether or not they make it down the aisle, these women will finally get the clarity they need to move forward and live happily ever after.

“Marry Me Now” joins OWN’s popular Saturday night unscripted lineup which includes “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” In 2021, the network was ranked #1 on Saturday nights across broadcast and cable with African American women 25-54 and the #1 cable network with African American women 18-49.

“Marry Me Now” is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Jordana Hochman, Ted Iredell, Caroline Self, Avi Armoza, Odelia Yakir, Zipi Rozenblum and Nehama Cohen. The format was created by Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, along with Yakir and Rozenblum, and it is distributed by Armoza.

About Rebecca Lynn Pope

Rebecca Lynn Pope is a life coach who specializes in relationship coaching, spiritual healing, confidence coaching, business coaching and leadership development. She is also a published author and a motivational speaker. Along with her husband, she is the co-owner of Abundant Life Path, where she trains other spirit-led coaches. As a woman of faith, she provides heart healing and spiritual advising to women around the world.

About ITV Entertainment

ITV Entertainment, part of ITV America, is one of the largest international producers for the US market and a major force in acquiring, developing and producing programming for US networks. ITV Entertainment has a wide slate of series with major networks and streaming platforms, including Marry Me Now (OWN); multi-Emmy winning series Queer Eye (Netflix); Love Island (CBS); Hell’s Kitchen (FOX); My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max); The Chase (ABC) and The First 48 (A&E), among many others.

About Armoza Formats

Established in 2005, Armoza Formats rapidly grew to be one of the top creators and distributors of global in the international content market, and in 2019 became part of ITV Studios. Taking the best of Israeli and international creative talent, Armoza Formats spearheads the emergence of compelling content in today’s dynamic market. Our mission is to meet the challenges of the fast-changing media industry with creative broadcast solutions.

With over 100 formats in our catalogue and productions across the globe, Armoza Formats has a proven track record of success across all genres – from our prime time singing competition The Four, with 2 hit US seasons and commissions in over 15 territories to spectacular prime time entertainment show I Can Do That!, aired in over 25 countries, and from hit game show Still Standing with over 7,000 episodes globally to multi award-winning and critically-acclaimed hit award-winning scripted drama Hostages. Our partners are comprised of broadcasters and production companies across the globe, including FOX, NBC USA, BBC, ITV, Channel 4 UK, TVA Canada, TF1 France, RTL Germany, HBO, TV2 Norway, RAI Italy, Globo Brazil, Azteca Mexico and ZEE TV India.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

