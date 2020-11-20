In the Season Premiere, the Team Returns to the John Proctor House in Salem, Massachusetts, to Confront Unfinished Business With a Disturbed Spirit

NEW YORK (November 20, 2020) – Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey are used to communicating with ghosts. But with paranormal activity more rampant than ever, they’re facing hauntings unlike anything they’ve seen yet in the new 10-episode season of “Kindred Spirits,” premiering Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Investigating America’s rich haunted history, Bruni, Berry and Coffey dig deep into the past to identify the restless spirits haunting the country’s oldest inns, homes and estates. Utilizing a range of tools and techniques, their multilayered investigations tackle frightening tales of possession, aggressive entities and even an eerie, centuries-old mystery involving a murder conviction based on the “testimony” of a ghost. Together, the team elicit shocking evidence and connections with the other side that lead them closer to the truth, as they search for answers behind each haunted tale.

“Amy, Adam and Chip are always challenging themselves and this season is no exception,” said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. “The history in these locations is downright creepy and scary – their return to the John Proctor House in Salem is especially exciting as they revisit the mysterious activity exhumed during their memorable investigation of the building during our ‘Haunted Salem Live’ special.”

In the season premiere, “Devil in Salem,” Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey travel to Salem, Massachusetts, to investigate the home of John Proctor – one of the men executed during the infamous witch trials. It’s not the team’s first time at this renowned location having visited once before during a special Travel Channel event that was broadcast live. During the event, they opened a gateway to the dead using powerful magic, which allowed them to communicate with spirits from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. Now, the team returns to Salem to launch a full-fledged investigation and learn more about the gateway they previously opened … and who came out of it.

Upcoming episodes this season include:

“Zombie Boy” – Premieres Saturday, January 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey research claims of possession and lost time at a historic estate in Middleborough, Massachusetts. A mind-bending discovery makes the team realize that the paranormal field is more dangerous than anyone anticipated.

“False Witness” – Premieres Saturday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Days later, her ghost testified against her son! Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey attempt to conjure the spirits who played a part in the centuries-old crime and reveal the truth.

“Shadowed” – Premieres Saturday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The new owners of the Toboggan Inn fear an aggressive entity that resides in the building. Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey travel to Eagle Bay, New York, where they conduct a groundbreaking experiment that bears shocking results.

“Libby House” (wt) – Premieres Saturday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry check themselves into the historic Libby House in New Hampshire to investigate a haunting so vivid the ghostly guests in Victorian dress are mistaken for the living. With help from psychic medium Chip Coffey, they make a startling discovery that uncovers a very disturbing presence.

Visit TravelChannel.com for “Kindred Spirit” show extras, including behind-the-scenes photos and videos. Follow @TravelChannel and #KindredSpirits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive content and updates. Follow Amy Bruni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Follow Adam Berry on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Follow Chip Coffey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Kindred Spirits” is produced for Travel Channel by Paper Route Productions. For Paper Route Productions, the executive producers are Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, Alan LaGarde and Ken Wonderland. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Christine Shuler, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren’t afraid of a little mystery; if you’re up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We’re more than you expect and everything you didn’t know you were looking for. Reaching more than 82 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world’s leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

# # #