Cadaver Dogs Are Called in for the Two-Hour Special Premiere on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 P.M. ET/PT

NEW YORK (March 18, 2020) – Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, the paranormal investigators responsible for igniting the ghost hunting phenomenon, are back for more adventures to the other side. The second season of the hit Travel Channel series, “Ghost Nation,” premieres on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour episode, and then returns with a fresh batch of weekly one-hour episodes airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

This season’s locations have bigger mysteries, are more chilling, and have never been investigated on television. Not only will the team be helping distraught homeowners, they’re also bringing their skills to an abandoned prison complex and a menacing tattoo parlor. And this time, they are calling in an old friend for some help. Paranormal investigator Shari DeBenedetti joins the investigations to keep a close eye on the monitors, reviewing footage on the hunt for all things paranormal.

“After 15 years of hunting ghosts, we know that finding evidence of paranormal activity won’t be enough to solve these problems entirely,” said Hawes. “We need to get to the source of the disturbance to bring these families much-needed peace, or else innocent people will continue to suffer. Since these are high-stakes personal cases, fans will see double the evidence and double the scares – all season long.”

On all investigations, collecting evidence is just the beginning. The team isn’t just parachuting in to conduct a cursory review of the case. With the help of their local contacts, they’re going to embed themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living.

Under the United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO) banner, it isn’t only Hawes, Gonsalves and Tango facing off against an unseen entity. Local paranormal groups, sometimes even the homeowners themselves, will join the team as they employ new devices and techniques for confronting and questioning spirits. They’ll do whatever it takes to entice the ghost into telling its story and stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the paranormal phenomena. New locations this season include: Louisburg, North Carolina; Warwick, New York; Waynesville, Ohio; Biglerville, Pennsylvania and Blair, South Carolina.

“Ghost Nation” is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Travel Channel. For Ping Pong, the executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves also serve as executive producers on the series, with Beata Ziel as co-executive producer. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT THE “GHOST NATION” TEAM

Jason Hawes has been investigating claims of paranormal activity since 1990, and is regarded as the leading authority in the field of supernatural and paranormal studies. Due to his pioneering efforts, the practice of paranormal investigation has advanced to international phenomenon status. Hawes has handled cases for law enforcement, religious organizations and U.S. government agencies. He formerly served as the co-creator, narrator, producer and star of “Ghost Hunters,” which ran for 11 seasons on the Syfy Channel. Hawes is a New York Times best-selling author of six books on the paranormal and is the creator and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “Beyond Reality Radio.” He is also the founder of the most visited paranormal website in the world, The-Atlantic-Paranormal-Society.com, and he has created a network of paranormal researchers known as “The TAPS Family” that spans the globe with bases in more than 40 U.S. states and 14 countries.

Steve Gonsalves, a former police officer, has been a public speaker and educator about paranormal phenomena for more than 18 years. The paranormal pioneer helped pave the way for a worldwide paranormal explosion as a main cast member of the hit television series “Ghost Hunters,” and also starred in spin-offs “Ghost Hunters Live” and “Ghost Hunters Academy.” Gonsalves started his work in paranormal studies at a very young age and is well-educated in the field, having investigated over 1,000 reportedly haunted locations. He had the privilege of working closely with famed investigator and paranormal pioneer Dr. William G. Roll (Poltergeist) at the Rhine Research Center. Aside from his work on camera, Gonsalves also executive produced the horror short “The Captured Bird,” alongside famed writer and director Guillermo Del Toro, and has executive produced and directed a feature length documentary being released later this year. He is currently developing and producing content for television and has an untitled book project in the works.

Dave Tango, better known as “Tango,” is one of the world’s leading paranormal authorities. He is best known as an investigator and tech manager on the hit shows “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Hunters Academy.” Tango’s origins in the paranormal can be traced back to the stories his father (an Elizabeth, New Jersey, police officer) told him of his unexplained encounters while on the force. As a child, Tango was always intrigued by mysteries and the unknown, which led him to pursue magic as a serious hobby, and it remains an integral part of what makes Tango tick. He attributes this background to his knack for problem solving, and his ability to distinguish between what is real and what’s simply an illusion. Trained by the best in the paranormal field, Tango’s ghost-hunting philosophy is to never be afraid to try new techniques and always experiment in the field. His trademark genuineness and sometimes strange curiosity are what fans most undoubtedly love about him. Aside from being the quirky one at his paranormal day job, Dave has been a fan of stranger things since long before it was cool – from ‘80s synth to video games.

