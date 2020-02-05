(New York, NY) — In its newest medical transformation series, TLC heads across the pond to the private practice of Dr. Emma Craythorne, one of England’s top dermatologists, as she diagnoses and treats patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions in the United Kingdom. SAVE MY SKIN will sneak-peek at a special time on Thursday, February 20 at 11pm ET/PT, right after MY FEET ARE KILLING ME then moves to its regular time at 9pm ET/PT on Thursdays starting March 5.

“At TLC, audiences absolutely love our unmatched stories of transformation, where we showcase some of the best doctors in their fields improving lives, inside and out,” said Howard Lee, President and GM, TLC. “ Dr. Emma brings incredible humility, heart and humor to each of her cases and most importantly, gives patients their confidence back. I’m so excited for her to join our growing roster of amazing doctors on TLC.”

SAVE MY SKIN’S Dr. Emma is an expert in treating all types of skin conditions. Surrounded by a top team at her Harley Street Clinic in London, she treats patients suffering from unusual and extraordinary conditions including eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and rhinophyma. However, with Dr. Emma’s determination, charm, and boundless empathy, viewers will follow along with each episode as she uses her state-of-the-art office and cutting-edge dermatological treatments to transform not only her patients’ looks, but also their lives.

SAVE MY SKIN is produced by Full Fat TV for Discovery Networks International and with Discovery Studios’ production services for TLC.

ABOUT DR. EMMA CRAYTHORNE

Dr Emma Craythorne MBChB FRCP is a Consultant Dermatologist, Dermatological and Laser Surgeon and Mohs Micrographic Surgeon. Originally from Northern Ireland, Dr Emma moved to Scotland to study Medicine and Surgery, completing her postgraduate Medical specialist training in Edinburgh to become a member of the Royal College of Physicians. Dr Emma has since established a successful private practice in London, where she has created a bespoke space for treating patients with complex dermatology needs. Dr Emma has expertise in all areas of skin scarring, skin cancer, general dermatology and cosmetic dermatology, and has won awards for her work: the Bristol Cup Award presented by the British Association of Dermatologists and the Hugh Dowling Award presented by the Royal Society of Medicine.

