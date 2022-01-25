(Los Angeles) – PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that it has teamed with MotorTrend Group, the largest automotive media company in the world, to produce and distribute The InEVitable, the limited run podcast and vodcast series hosted by Ed Loh, MotorTrend Head of Editorial, and MotorTrend editor and automotive personality Jonny Lieberman. The InEVitable launches on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, on MotorTrend.com, the MotorTrend YouTube channel, and PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard. The InEVitable vodcast will also stream on the MotorTrend+ subscription streaming service starting Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Venturing deeper than the breathless daily headlines, MotorTrend’s Loh and Lieberman will provide lively in-depth discussion on the greatest challenges and changes coming for the future of transportation. The InEVitable podcast and vodcast is part of MotorTrend’s The InEVitable, the major new multi-platform initiative giving consumers the definitive source for information, in-depth reporting, research/testing, predictions and entertainment devoted entirely to the future of mobility.

In the premiere episode, debuting January 25, 2022, Reggie Watts, actor, comedian and band leader for “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, sits down with Loh and Lieberman for an engrossing conversation about how Watts thinks about artificial intelligence and consciousness, and what that might mean for the automotive world. As an owner of both gas-powered and electric-powered vehicles, Watts also talks about the dichotomy of owning both plus his love of Porsche cars.

Upcoming episodes of The InEVitable debut Tuesdays with top guests, including:

Sung Kang, actor and car enthusiast

James Marsden, actor and car collector;

Spike Feresten, automotive podcaster and comedy writer;

Jonathan Ward, founder and CEO of Icon;

Business Insider’s senior automotive reporter Kristen Lee;

Jim Nichols, vice president, head of product & technology consumer offer, Volvo Cars; and

Derek Jenkins, Head of Design, Lucid Motors.

“For a while now the sound of everyone going electric was a low static hiss with occasional pops and cracks. That hiss is now a hum that grows louder every day,” said Loh. “Mass adoption of electrified vehicles is inevitable. Cars that talk to your phone, home, and other cars are inevitable. Self-driving cars are looking that way as well, but there is a lot of change and confusion for car shoppers and enthusiasts to overcome on this journey. With the expertise of PodcastOne plus thoughtful, engaging guests, Jonny and I hope to make our inevitable automotive future clearer to understand, relate to and navigate moving forward.”

“PodcastOne is proud that we’re able to offer dedicated in-house production and talent services that enable us to forge brand partnerships with companies like MotorTrend to create compelling and dedicated programming like The InEVitable. Car and tech enthusiasts, the environmentally conscious and inquisitive listeners will learn everything they need to know to stay on top of the latest news and learn about the future of EV thanks to this podcast from MotorTrend,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

As one of the leading podcast networks, PodcastOne continues to develop and produce compelling content to generate excitement and intrigue in the audio space. Along with its parent company, LiveOne, PodcastOne is leading the industry and encouraging its expansion through platforms and relationships like this one with MotorTrend that allows brands to further expand the scope of its marketing campaign by reaching audiences in the fastest growing medium available, podcasting.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television’s No. #1 network for automotive fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and MotorTrend+, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando “Pitbull” Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E’s Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne’s owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV’s. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, PPVOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

