New York [Jan. 5, 2021] Pittsburgh natives Leanne and Steve Ford will help families returning to their “Steel City” roots get fresh, modern home renovations in the new HGTV series, Home Again with the Fords. Premiering Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the seven-episode series will follow Leanne, an interior designer, and Steve, a licensed contractor, as they update old homes for clients who love the duo’s imaginative style. The siblings, who starred in the HGTV hit series Restored by the Fords, will again showcase their boundless creativity in every home renovation. From adding customized steel details that honor a family’s history in the local industry to restoring special items from childhood homes, the Fords will delight homeowners with every meaningful design twist.

“People all over the country are now returning to the places they grew up. And what a wonderful place to be. It truly is a privilege to help people come home again, and to create a space they love,” said Leanne.

“It’s great to work with my sister, Leanne, and she pushes the limits of design. It makes my job challenging, but it’s worth it in the end,” added Steve.

Throughout the series, Leanne and Steve will address their clients’ desired home updates, while honoring the properties’ original charm. In the series premiere, the Fords will modernize a farmhouse owned by the family since 1880. The whimsical property boasts a mini-golf course and ice cream shop that Steve and Leanne frequented as kids, as well as a barn full of treasures Leanne can’t wait to revive.

