New York [April 15, 2021] Page Turner, a real estate broker and house-flipping expert best known from HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville, will star in a newly greenlighted series, Fix My Flip. The six-episode series will feature Page, who’s returned to her hometown of Los Angeles, as she and her team help SoCal’s overwhelmed flippers by taking over their flip. She is betting on her expertise by putting her own money down to help them get them back on track to make top dollar. Powered by her proven success, insider knowledge of the local real estate market and a dose of tough love, Page is ready to lend her expertise to floundering flippers. The series is slated to premiere in late 2021.

“LA can be a tough place to flip a house and make a profit,” said Turner. “So, I’m stepping up with my own money to prove that I’m in it to win it. I’m here to step in to fix their flip and set them up for success.”

Fans excited to see Page in action can catch a glimpse of the real estate extraordinaire as she stars as a guest judge in the premiere episode of HGTV’s hit home reno competition series Rock the Block. The show, along with episodes of Page’s first HGTV series, Flip or Flop Nashville, are available to stream on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+

