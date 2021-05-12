New York [May 12, 2021] House Hunters, HGTV’s juggernaut real estate series, will feature television star Dominique Jackson and her fiancé and manager, Edwin, as they search for their first home. Premiering on Tuesday, June 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the episode follows the couple who have vastly different home styles in mind as they tour the options. Both agree they want a big place outside of New York City to host their large extended families, but that’s where the similarities end. Dominique sees herself in a two-story Colonial with a pool and a glamorous spa bathroom, while Edwin wants an open-concept farmhouse and acreage to raise chickens and pigs.

“When it comes to buying this house, I want everything,” said Dominique. “We have been saving for so long and I think we should just go for it.”

