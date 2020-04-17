OWN PREMIERES TWO-EPISODE SPECIAL OF ‘OWN SPOTLIGHT: BLACK WOMEN OWN THE CONVERSATION’ APRIL 18 AND 21

Emmy-winning Journalist and OZY CEO Carlos Watson Hosts Virtual Conversations About the Impact COVID-19 is Having on the Black Community

LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today all new episodes of “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation,” with a two-part special featuring in-depth virtual conversations about the dramatic impact the pandemic is having on the Black community premiering Saturday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesday, April 21 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Produced by OZY for OWN, Emmy-winning journalist and OZY CEO Carlos Watson talks with special guests and real women covering topics related to COVID-19 including health, finances, parenting, relationships, and faith. Confirmed special guests include Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, pediatric surgeon Dr. Ala Stanford, activist Bree Newsome Bass, Brooklyn urgent care physician Dr. Uché Blackstock, former American Psychiatric Association President Dr. Altha Stewart, and writer/activist Mikki Kendall.

The two-episode special is a part of OWN’s popular eye-opening, topic-driven series “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” which premiered last fall and was picked up for a second season. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first. “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” was created by OZY following a successful season of town halls called Take On America, which brought together communities to speak their minds about the issues that were important to them. Executive Producers are Jennifer Ryan, Samir Rao, and Marion Cunningham.

About Part One – “COVID-19 Facts & Myths”

Premieres Saturday, April 18 (10pm ET/PT)

“COVID-19 Facts & Myths” covers medical facts, rumors, and myths about the coronavirus; the compounding effects of racism on COVID-19 healthcare outcomes in the Black community; and Black women and the financial hardships experienced as a result of the pandemic.

About Part Two – “COVID-19 Living In Lockdown”

Premieres Tuesday, April 21 (11pm ET/PT)

“COVID-19 Living in Lockdown” explores family and relationships during the pandemic including challenges around parenting, pregnancy, dating, and the importance of maintaining friendships; loss and surviving COVID-19; staying connected to faith, and what’s next looking forward.

In conjunction with the series, OWN is supporting Discovery, Inc.’s Turn Up Fight Hunger campaign in partnership with No Kid Hungry which offers grants to schools and community organizations to make sure kids get the food they need even as schools are closed due to COVID-19 and parents face financial strain. Viewers can text HUNGRY to 707070 to help ensure kids don’t fall through the cracks at this critical time and all year long.

Follow us on social media at @OWNTV and @OZY and join the conversation using #BlackWomenOWN

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About OZY:

OZY is a modern media company producing original TV series podcasts, festivals and news for curious people. OZY’s unique storytelling focuses on narratives that defy convention, change perspectives and ignite ideas, helping to shape our collective future and break audiences out of their bubble. Learn more at OZY.com.

###