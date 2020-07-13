New York [July 13, 2020] HGTV’s hit series Property Brothers: Forever Home—starring the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott as they overhaul ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes—has delivered its highest-rated season ever in multiple demos, including P25-54, W25-54 and M25-54. Attracting more than 23 million total viewers, it garnered a .67 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 in the Wednesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot and delivered a .85 L3 rating among W25-54. This season of Property Brothers: Forever Home also scored a strong performance with upscale audiences, garnering a .82 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.02 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and a .63 L3 rating among upscale M25-54. In addition, it delivered a .86 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.71 L3 household rating.

“Audiences can’t get enough of Drew and Jonathan Scott and neither can we,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Their shows are a staple of our schedule—from Property Brothers: Forever Home to their latest hit series Celebrity IOU and, returning in September, the next season of their competition series, Brother vs. Brother. We’ll keep those Bro shows coming.”

This season of Property Brothers: Forever Home also attracted increased fan engagement on HGTV’s digital platforms, landing it as a top 10 most-watched series on HGTV GO. Digital content supporting season three delivered more than 2.3 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and generated more than 1.3 million page views on HGTV.com.

ABOUT PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME

In Property Brothers: Forever Home, HGTV’s Drew and Jonathan Scott are on a mission to overhaul unremarkable houses into dream homes that families will never want to leave. The Brothers find couples who are settled in their home but need help to make it perfect. Drew and Jonathan will unlock the true potential in lackluster family homes with top-to-bottom renovations that suit the families’ needs and wishes.

