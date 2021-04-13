Organizations are working together to highlight excitement around electromobility

World’s first all-electric touring car series ushers in new era of electromobility

EARTHDAY.ORG educates environmental movement worldwide

As part of a move towards the promotion of greater electromobility across the globe, PURE ETCR is delighted to announce a partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG, the global organizer of Earth Day. For 51 years, EARTHDAY.ORG has worked to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

As part of this new collaboration, PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series, will become involved in several projects in addition to its existing sustainability commitments, all aimed at enhancing the appeal of electromobility.

While overall car sales dropped by a fifth in 2020, sales of electric vehicles bucked the trend and grew by 43 per cent, helping the global total to grow to more than three million electric cars on the road. Almost every major motor manufacturer has, in the past three years, introduced an electrified car into its product range.

In Europe alone, EVs emit on average, during its entire life cycle, three times less CO2 than an equivalent internal combustion-engine vehicle, with this number improving year-on-year as more sustainable methods of production are introduced.

PURE ETCR is taking several key steps towards greater sustainability in 2021, including a specially optimized event calendar that enables a ‘sea freight-only’ policy, producing one tenth of the CO2 emissions of the equivalent air travel.

The electric race cars will be energized by chargers powered by hydrogen generators, ensuring decarbonized electricity that is even cleaner than that taken directly from the grid, and meaning that the only by-product of the process is water.

Special all-weather tires from Goodyear ensure fewer will need to be produced and transported, while only locally bought food and locally based personnel will be used for on-site catering.

Additionally, every host venue has been chosen partly for its green credentials, including Copenhagen, Denmark, which is aiming to become the world’s first carbon-neutral Capital by 2025 and MotorLand Aragón, Spain, which gets 27 percent of its power from renewable resources.

Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “Today is a very proud day for us as a series and a big statement in terms of our environmental commitments going forwards. By creating this partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG, PURE ETCR makes a decisive statement that we acknowledge the impact that both sport and technology can make on huge numbers of people and that if we can take some major steps to improve our sustainability and make other people aware of what we’re doing, then we can help to change their attitudes too. Our primary target is to create an exciting series with cool cars that will help the world see, that electric vehicles are fun to drive and desirable. If we can do this, then we can help the push towards increasing electromobility in peoples’ lives and help everyone live in a more sustainable way.”

Kathleen Rogers, EARTHDAY.ORG President, said: “As a part of EARTHDAY.ORG’s theme for Earth Day 2021, Restore Our Earth, we are focusing on natural processes, green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. We are excited to partner with PURE ETCR to grow awareness for the push towards increasing electromobility and highlight electric vehicles as a sustainable technological solution.”

ABOUT PURE ETCR

PURE ETCR is the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, giving the biggest automotive companies the only global platform on which to showcase their latest electric cars in a competitive environment. Using WSC Group’s ETCR technical concept, the cars competing in PURE ETCR produce a peak power of 500kW (670bhp), making them the most powerful and fastest-accelerating touring cars ever produced. Using an initial five-event calendar in Europe and Asia, PURE ETCR aims to help reshape perceptions of electric vehicles and show the world that they are fun, fast and sexy.

ABOUT EARTHDAY.ORG

EARTHDAY.ORG’s mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at: www.earthday.org

###