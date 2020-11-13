Live coverage of all PURE ETCR events in 2021 debut season

Free-to-air deal for motorsport fans in Poland

Discovery-owned channel ‘proud’ of partnership with all-electric series

Motorsport fans in Poland will be able to enjoy live free-to-air coverage of all PURE ETCR events in 2021 thanks to a brand-new broadcast agreement with Metro TV.

Metro TV is one of Poland’s most-popular channels showing films, documentaries and lifestyle programmes and will, from next year, beam the nail-biting action of PURE ETCR’s Battle races into the homes of the country’s population of nearly 38 million people.

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, staged its Grand Reveal in October in Copenhagen and announced that its first full season in 2021 would comprise six events including a street race in the Danish capital in August.

The season is scheduled to begin in May 2021 with Hyundai, CUPRA and Alfa Romeo all set to be represented and more famous automotive brands to follow.

The competing machines are the most powerful touring cars ever built with a peak power of 500kW – the equivalent of 670bhp – generated by their electric motors.

Metro TV, along with Eurosport, is part of the Discovery Group’s extensive global portfolio of broadcasters.

Maciej Swierzawski, Head of Metro TV, said: “We are very proud of our partnership with PURE ETCR. Metro is the first Polish channel to provide live coverages of that exciting and innovative sport.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the PURE ETCR promoter, said: “We are delighted to secure this prestigious broadcast deal with Metro TV, which is the second major agreement for PURE ETCR beyond the Eurosport network. Poland has a huge appetite for motorsport, as we have seen with our visits there with the Eurosport Events-promoted FIA European Rally Championship, and we’ve even seen this year the launch of the first Polish-made electric car, the EMP Izera, which shows us the direction motorists are headed. With live coverage of all PURE ETCR events in 2021 in Poland, we know many fans are going to love what they see.”