QUARANTINED AUDIENCES COOK UP ANOTHER BIG WEEKEND FOR FOOD NETWORK

COMFORT FOOD LINEUP AGAIN LANDS NETWORK AS NUMBER ONE NON-NEWS CABLE NETWORK FOR THE WEEKEND

Highest-Rated Sunday for Total Day Helps Drive Gains and Primetime Delivers with Another Season-High for Buddy vs. Duff

NEW YORK – April 10, 2020 – Food Network’s programming continues to resonate with audiences craving entertainment, escape and inspiration for meal planning while at home. For the second weekend in a row, Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, Food Network ranked as the #1 non-news cable network for P25-54 in Total Day, as well as the #1 cable network among W25-54, reaching nearly 18 million viewers. April 5 was the network’s highest-rated Sunday in history for total day with average L3 ratings of .5 P25-54 and .6 for W25-54. Sunday also netted the highest-rated weekend daytime telecast in the network’s history with the In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines special which was the #1 cable program in its timeslot among P25-54 and W25-54, notching a .9 P25-54, 1.2 W25-54 L3 rating, and reaching more than 3 million viewers.

The weekend also featured the first-ever Quarantine-edition of The Kitchen on Saturday, April 4 at 11am with the cast joining remotely from their homes. The episode was the #1 cable program overall in its timeslot among P25-54 and W25-54 and posted a .7 P25-54, .9 W25-54 L3 rating, with double-digit gains vs. prior six weeks and YAGO (+21% and +41% respectively). On Sunday, Girl Meets Farm notched a series-high L3 rating of .6 P25-54, .8 W25-54 and grew ratings for the timeslot 47% vs. prior six weeks and +40% vs. YAGO. The Sunday primetime schedule also delivered with Buddy vs. Duff once again netting a season-high rating, posting a 1.0 P25-54 and a 1.3 W25-54 L3 rating at 9pm. Comfort food marathons also helped drive the weekend’s gains with a Saturday afternoon stack of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dive encores and a Sunday afternoon Guy’s Grocery Games marathon both seeing double-digit gains vs. prior six weeks and YAGO.

This weekend, Food Network has planned another comfort food-filled lineup of premieres, timely encores and marathons of fan-favorites including a special, self-shot episode – The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home on Saturday, April 11th at 10am ET/PT , featuring Ree Drummond as she shares easy to make recipes and comforting dishes, all shot on the ranch with the help of her daughters and nephew. The packed lineup provides something for everyone as viewers at home look for entertainment, escape, community and recipe inspiration perfect for the whole family.

# # #