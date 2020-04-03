SATURDAY AND SUNDAY COMFORT FOOD LINEUP LANDS NETWORK AS NUMBER ONE NON-NEWS CABLE NETWORK FOR THE WEEKEND

Highest-Rated Saturday for Total Day and Afternoon in Network History

Primetime Delivers with Season-High Buddy vs. Duff Episode, Highest-Rated Beat Bobby Flay Episode Since June, and Double-Digit Gains for DDD and GGG Encore Stacks

NEW YORK – April 3, 2020 – Food Network’s programming has struck a chord with audiences craving entertainment, escape and inspiration for meal planning while at home. The network ranked as the #1 non-news cable network for the weekend of Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 for total day, reaching more than 17 million viewers. Ratings were up double-digits across all dayparts vs. prior 6 weeks, with Saturday alone breaking records and notching the network’s highest-ever total day and afternoon L3 rating of 0.5 and 0.6 respectively for P25-54. The Sunday primetime schedule was up 15% vs. prior six-weeks with Buddy vs. Duff posting a season-high .9 P25-54 and a 1.2 W25-54 L3 rating at 9pm, while at 10pm Beat Bobby Flay delivered its highest-rated premiere since June 2019, with a .7 P25-54 L3 rating.

The weekend schedule featured a curated, comfort food lineup which served up trusted and familiar faces, recipe inspiration, and a sense of community for viewers craving company as well as help in the kitchen. Episodes of fan-favorite series and hosts such as Rachael Ray in 30 Minute Meals, Ina Garten in Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, Bobby Flay in Brunch @ Bobby’s, Giada De Laurentiis in Giada Entertains, Molly Yeh in Girl Meets Farm, Guy Fieri in Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Ree Drummond in The Pioneer Woman, and Valerie Bertinelli in Valerie’s Home Cooking helped the overall weekend success with most timeslots up vs. prior six weeks. The Kitchen premiere on Saturday at 11am rated a .7 P25-54, .9 W25-54, and was up more than 15% vs. prior six weeks, while Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on Saturday hosted by Trisha Yearwood had its highest-rated premiere in over 2 years. Saturday afternoon featured a block of Guy’s Grocery Games encores driving gains of triple-digits in some timeslots, leading into a strong performing marathon of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with double-digit gains, with the overall block of Guy Fieri-hosted programming seeing gains on average for both M25-54 (+95%) as well as W25-54 (+80%) vs. prior six weeks.

This weekend, Food Network has planned another comfort food-filled lineup of premieres, timely encores and marathons of fan-favorites, including the first-ever quarantine edition of The Kitchen on Saturday, April 4th at 11am ET/PT . Co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian will join remotely to share pantry-pull recipes from their own home kitchens. The special episode will be preceded by a live Q&A with Geoffrey Zakarian from his home taking place at 10:30am ET to 11am ET on Food Network’s Instagram. The packed lineup provides something for everyone as viewers at home look for entertainment, escape, community and recipe inspiration perfect for the whole family.

