One-Hour Special Event Premieres Thursday, May 28 at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network

NEW YORK – May 15, 2020 – Questlove, musician, producer, author, food entrepreneur, and philanthropist, will host Questlove’s Potluck for Food Network, it was announced today by Food Network President, Courtney White. Supporting America’s Food Fund, the fundraising initiative launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, the special will have Questlove virtually bringing together some of his friends, who are all sheltering in place in their own homes. Guests will be cooking, sharing and eating some of their favorite dishes, drinks and delights, airing Thursday, May 28th at 10pm ET/PT . Audiences can expect to see what delicious dishes and drinks are being served in the home kitchens of Bun B., Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Amy Schumer and her husband chef Chris Fischer, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde, Roy Wood Jr., with more names to be announced.

“During these challenging times, food has been something that brings people together,” said White. “When Questlove shared his idea, inviting some of his closest friends to participate in a virtual dinner party supporting America’s Food Fund, an initiative working to make sure that food is available to so many in need, we knew we wanted to be first at the table, to see what each guest would be cooking.”

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do. When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful,” said Questlove. “America’s Food Fund is supporting several organizations including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, that are tackling one of the biggest issues many of our neighbors are facing, access to food. I hope everyone will join me and my friends, for a night of food, drink, and laughter in supporting this incredible organization, and having some fun while we’re at it!”

With an exciting array of invited guests, this entirely remotely-shot production will bring friends together as they virtually share their favorite foods and drinks that are bringing them and their families joy while sheltering at home. The candid conversations and cooking moments will offer something for everyone to sample – personal recipes, favorite cocktails, and the simple pleasures and comfort that food brings to all those joining the potluck. Find out more about the celebrities joining Questlove’s Potluck atFoodNetwork.com/QuestlovesPotluck. Join the conversation by following #QuestlovesPotluck across Food Network social channels and tell us what your favorite dish is during the show!

Questlove’s Potluck is produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment and Two One Five Entertainment. Executive Produced by Questlove and Alexis Rosenzweig, by Robert Friedman and Liz Yale Marsh for Bungalow Media + Entertainment, and by Shawn Gee for Two One Five Entertainment.

About Questlove

Questlove has been a voice in the culinary world as the author of Mixtape Potluck and James Beard nominated, somethingtofoodabout, the host of a series of Food Salons with world-renowned and innovative chefs at his NYC home, a popcorn collection at Williams Sonoma, and the launch of his new endeavor, Questlove’s Cheesesteak™ made with Impossible™ 2.0 . Questlove is a strategic investor of several innovative “future of food” companies including; JUST, Inc., Magic Spoon, Perfect Day, and an early stage investor in Impossible Foods™. He is a board member of Food & Finance High School’s Food Education Fund, and on the Advisory Board for Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD) and City Harvest, as well as an advisor for MOFAD’s Africa/America exhibition.

About America’s Food Fund

America’s Food Fund, launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple, with support from the Ford Foundation, was created to help ensure all people have reliable access to food during this uncertain time. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, Save the Children U.S. and Urban School Food Alliance. For more information, please visit GoFundMe.com/AmericasFoodFund.

About Food Network

Food Network (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers’ best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine’s rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About Two One Five Entertainment

Two One Five Entertainment, founded by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter, is a full-service storytelling and content development media company. The foundation of the company is built upon compelling storytelling through the creation of films, short form and long form digital content, theatrical experiences and documentary styled content. Two One Five has produced content for partners such as AMC, Disney, Amazon, VH1, BET, You Tube and Twitch. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tarik Trotter, The Roots and Two One Five are all represented by Shawn Gee of Maverick Management.

About Bungalow Media + Entertainment, LLC

Founded in 2013 by CEO Bob Friedman, a thirty-year veteran of the entertainment business having held senior roles at MTV, New Line Cinema, AOL and Radical Media, Bungalow is an Emmy Award-winning integrated entertainment company that develops, produces and distributes content across all media platforms.