(New York, NY.) – Kansas City, Kansas: a small city with big crime. For the first time ever, ID has secured exclusive 24/7 access to the inner workings of a bustling metropolitan police department, giving viewers a front row seat to the officers’ typical days – allowing them to follow the journey from crime to conviction. Audiences will see firsthand what the cops experience on the job as they investigate cases, track down suspects and protect the public. Viewers can follow the action in real time when REAL PD: KANSAS CITY premieres on ID on November 9 at 10 PM/9PM CT and is available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

Filmed over the span of a year with the cooperation of the hard-working men and women of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, each of REAL PD: KANSAS CITY’s adrenaline-pumping four episodes goes deep into a real life case through the eyes of officers. Viewers will see into the details of the case from the moment the 911 call is made through the ensuing investigation. From a shocking homicide in a local deli, to a dramatic effort to take down a local narcotics kingpin, a string of violent armed robberies, and a fatal shooting in a trailer park, REAL PD: KANSAS CITY brings ID viewers unfiltered and as-it-happens access as the events of the case unfold.

“REAL PD: KANSAS CITY is the real-time, intimate cop show that true-crime fans are craving,” says Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “With our surprising and exclusive access, the countless cameras we embedded, and 24-hour shooting schedule; this is unique in television, and the only place you can get it is at ID, the home of gripping true crime content.”

Using footage shot around the clock with a mix of hand-held, go-pro and fixed rig cameras, the series explores its cases from all angles – from behind-the-scenes, on-the-shoulder access with the police, to the intense interrogation of the suspects and the heart-breaking stories of the victims’ families. REAL PD: KANSAS CITY follows full-scale manhunts, captures dramatic arrests, and tracks guns from crime to crime, to see the full scope of what it takes for local authorities to solve a case, make the arrests and bring the suspects to trial. Direct, in-in-your-face testimonials from the law enforcement officers involved in the case give viewers the experience of their frustrations and triumphs with each and every investigation.

REAL PD: KANSAS CITY is produced for ID by The Garden TV with Emma Tutty and Liz Collier serving as Executive Producers, Gemma Thomas as Line Producer and Nick Betts as Series Producer. Tim Baney is Executive Producer for ID and discovery+.

EPISODE SCHEDULE

RIGHT IN THE HEART

November 9, 2021 @ 10PM ET/9CT

A brutal murder rocks a close-knit trailer park community in Kansas City, Kansas. With a 19-year-old female on the run, detectives begin to suspect that a family fight may have taken a deadly turn.

FLIP THE KINGPIN

November 16, 2021 @ 10PM ET/9CT

KCKPD’s Narcotics Squad have ensnared a low-level drug-dealing couple. Can they flip a local kingpin and go all the way to the very top of the drugs supply chain to help stop the flow of meth into Kansas City?

I JUST SHOT MY GIRLFRIEND

November 23, 2021 @ 10PM ET/9CT

A quiet neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas is shaken by a double homicide in a local deli, but what lies behind these brutal murders, and will the killer be brought to justice?

RUN TO GRANDMA

November 30, 2021 @ 10PM ET/9CT

Four separate gas stations are violently robbed at gunpoint by a masked man in one night. Can detectives catch the robber and get justice for the terrified local community?

ABOUT THE GARDEN TV

The Garden is one of the UK’s leading production companies, known for producing premium factual television at scale, for award-winning documentaries and for innovative formats. It makes programmes for broadcasters in the UK, the US and around the world, and has had its work shown in over a hundred territories.

Since it was founded in 2010, the Garden has produced more than 500 hours of memorable and ground-breaking television. Key productions include the double-BAFTA-nominated and RTS-award-winning series 24 Hours in A&E (now in its 10th year on air) and BAFTA-nominated 24 Hours in Police Custody (now in its 9th series). It produced the BAFTA-winning Bedlam – filmed inside Britain’s most famous psychiatric institution – and the BAFTA-winning Gun No 6 – a feature documentary in which a group of ex-offenders tracked all the crimes of Britain’s deadliest illegal gun.

Among its other hits over the last decade are BBC series Inside Claridge’s, made with unique access to one of London’s most exclusive hotels; BAFTA-nominated format The Audience, in which one person with a life-changing decision to make turns to 50 strangers to help; double BAFTA-nominated Operation Live, in which major surgery was broadcast live to the nation from a leading UK hospital; BAFTA-nominated Keeping Britain Alive, which used 100 camera crews to film one day in the NHS; the first ‘Slow TV’ films on UK television, and Cancer Research UK’s award-winning ‘Right Now’ campaigns. Since 2013 The Garden has been part of ITV Studios.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television. Delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households, ID is also available via the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo . For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed . Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###