Two-Hour Season Premiere Airs Monday, March 23 at 8pm ET/PT

(New York) – It’s JJ’s street and we’re all just driving on it. Welcome to the fastest, wildest and highest stakes game of street racing around. In Memphis, it’s all for one and one for all, and JJ Da Boss and his team of drivers are ready to show the world what tried and true grassroots street racing looks like – Memphis style.

The new season of STREET OUTLAWS: MEMPHIS premieres Monday, March 23 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel with a special two-hour premiere. Viewers will also be able to catch the current season, along with past seasons of STREET OUTLAWS, on the Discovery GO app – free with their paid TV subscription. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #StreetOutlawsMemphis and follow Street Outlaws on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates. The series is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group.

Taking on some of the best competitors in the country, the Memphis Street Outlaws will be tested like never before to prove that they’re the fastest racers on the streets and bring big wins and major cash back home to the family. JJ and the Outlaws are ready to bet, race and fight with everything they’ve got, even if it means putting their lives on the line for the hustle of the race.

This season, new drivers emerge into the spotlight and first-time racing teams are ready to take on the Outlaws. Mallory “Molly” Gulley bravely puts it all on the line as she races her new car, The Ugly Duckling, against Kentucky in her first true street race with an out of town team. With only one small-tire arm drop race behind her, she’s ready to prove her chops among some of street racing’s best and make her Memphis family proud. Doughboy’s wife, Chelsea, decides to enter the family business and throws her hat into the racing ring as she steps out from behind the scenes and gets behind the wheel herself.

JJ and the Memphis Street Outlaws take on new challengers this season, including Travis Harvey, known on the streets as Carolina Kid, who is eager to make a name for himself and his team of Virginia drivers. Other familiar faces return to take on Team Memphis, including Ronnie Pace and his team of Texas drivers, North Carolina’s Chris Block, as well as Kentucky’s own Quinn, who’s ready to challenge JJ and put their longstanding rivalry to the test.

Whether it’s risking it all with new drivers behind the wheel or taking high-stakes bets against new top-dog teams across the country, JJ Da Boss and his team are ready to “Get That Money” Memphis style.

STREET OUTLAWS: MEMPHIS is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group; Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis are executive producers. For Discovery, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer and Ethan Galvin is producer.

