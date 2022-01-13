New Season, Fresh Cast, New Rules… Same Objective, Love!

First Look Trailer: An All-New Season of Ready To Love Here

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season five of its hit dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST with a new cast and new rules on the one-hour debut. In 2021, Ready to Love was Friday night’s #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

Host, Tommy Miles is back following a dynamic Season 4 to help a new group of single men and women find love in the DMV area. The new cast of men and women are looking for love from Maryland, Virginia and the D.C. area. With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, the journey to find love has turned into a numbers game. This season, Tommy will guide the singles to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from quantity to quality, and announcing that there will be only 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women. Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn’t ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add NEW SINGLES to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.

Meet this season’s cast of women and men.

Women –

Ace, 37

DaKiya, 39

Joi, 41

Precious, 34

Kina, 39

Sabrina, 36

Tiffani, 37

Men –

Clifton, 44

Demetrius, 42

Fernando, 34

Laverne, 44

Paul, 48

Tory, 39

Wiley, 32

About “Ready to Love”

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the series.

About Will Packer Media

Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients, and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten opening at number one at the box office.

About OWN’s Friday/Saturday Unscripted Programming Slate

OWN is among the top cable networks on Friday and Saturday nights for African American women, with its unscripted hit series focusing on love, relationships and family drama. Saturday’s slate of popular shows includes the smash hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” from Carlos King. Friday nights feature “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” and “Ready to Love,” and “Put a Ring on It.”

