New York [September 7, 2021] HGTV’s breakout hit Renovation Island, starring home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, whose family faced a second, unpredictable season of owning and running a Bahamas resort, attracted more than 17 million total viewers during its 10-week run on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. timeslot among P2+ viewers and ranked as a top 5 cable series in the timeslot among other key demos, including P25-54, W25-54, M25-54 and upscale P25-54, W25-54 and M25-54.

The Aug. 29 finale of Renovation Island delivered more than four million total viewers and a season-best live plus three-day rating of 0.84 among P25-54 and 0.76 among M25-54. The episode also delivered a 1.05 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.15 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 0.94 L3 rating among upscale M25-54, a 1.91 L3 rating among households and a 1.04 L+3 rating among P2+.

Overall, the second season of Renovation Island earned a 0.74 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and an impressive .85 live plus three-day rating among W25-54. It also garnered a 0.97 L3 rating among P2+ viewers and a 1.79 L3 rating among households. And, with upscale viewers watching, the series averaged a 0.81 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 0.96 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In addition, the series delivered strong fan engagement on HGTV’s digital platforms. Digital content promoting the season generated more than 1.9 million page views on HGTV.com and more than 2.4 million views across HGTV’s social media platforms.

“Renovation Island is a consistent ratings winner with each of our key demos because it’s a secret fantasy come to life,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “With this series, the Baeumlers share a blueprint for doing what you love, with the people you love, in a place you love — no matter what life throws your way. No wonder viewers can’t get enough.”

Fans can see more of the Baeumler Family on Sunday nights in Renovation, Inc: The Lake House, currently airing on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Oct. 10, the new series Renovation Inc: Home Sweet Home will fill the same time slot. And, for those who want to find out how the Baeumler’s renovation adventures started, they can stream Renovation, Inc: The Beginning and binge the first two seasons of Renovation Island on discovery+. Social media followers can get even more updates about the Baeumlers via @HGTV, #RenovationIsland and #RenovationInc on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram as well as @bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler on Instagram.

