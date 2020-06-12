New York [June 12, 2020] The premiere of new HGTV series Renovation Island, which stars home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler who overhaul an entire resort in The Bahamas, delivered a .70 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Sunday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Its performance in that key demo helped HGTV garner a 26 percent increase in Sunday prime over the prior six-week time period. The L3 rating among P25-54 also was a 26 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 45 percent lift over the prior six weeks in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. timeslot. In addition, the episode’s .69 L3 rating among M25-54 was a 78 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 74 percent lift over the previous six weeks. The episode’s performance in that male demo helped HGTV garner a 49 percent increase in Sunday prime over the previous six weeks.

Renovation Island also performed well in other demos, delivering a .72 L3 rating among W25-54, a .98 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.81 L3 rating among households. Attracting more than 3.2 million total viewers, the series ranked as the #2 cable program among upscale W25-54 and the #3 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale M25-54 in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. timeslot.

On HGTV’s digital platforms, the Renovation Island series premiere is the most-watched episode on HGTV GO since June 7. The show also is the #3 most-watched series on the platform. Social content promoting the series premiere generated more than 440,000 views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

ABOUT RENOVATION ISLAND

Like a modern-day tribute to Swiss Family Robinson, home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler pack up their family and move to a tropical island with the dream to renovate an entire resort in the HGTV series Renovation Island. The series follows the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

