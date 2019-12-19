(NEW YORK) – Award-winning British car aficionado, presenter and host, Richard Hammond, is steering his way over to Science Channel for an epic new 9-part series, Richard Hammond’s BIG, premiering Wednesday, February 12 at 10 p.m. Buckle up as Hammond once again takes viewers on the ride of their lives to spotlight engineering at its finest with the biggest structures in the world. With decades’ worth of knowledge in all things motor, science, adrenaline, engineering and more, Hammond embarks on a global adventure – from the UK to the USA and beyond – to explore the planet’s biggest structures and machines and the incredible ways engineers have supersized our world.

From Italy to Austria and The Netherlands, Hammond goes behind-the-scenes of these colossal structures and machines to understand the science of ‘big’ and how some of the world’s brightest minds build, drive, fly and use these superstructures every day. Each of the nine episodes follows Hammond to a new location with exclusive access to world-class demos and experiments that spotlight the incredible challenges these architects, engineers and inventors have overcome as they’ve pushed the frontiers of scale in the quest for the next ‘BIG’ thing.

“I love making engineering shows because I’m fascinated by the science and people behind some truly amazing feats,” said Hammond. “Whether it’s a container ship a quarter of a mile long or the longest rail tunnel in the world 2km under the Alps, or a massive hydroelectric dam, or an oil platform – once you get to a giant scale, how does that change how it works? And what is it like to live and work with?”

From the world’s biggest car factory in Wolfsburg, Germany where space and technology allows one enormous Volkswagen car plant to churn out a new car every 16 seconds, to the Austrian mega-dam that features dozens of tunnels and passageways hidden within a dam wall while withstanding an incredible 200M tons of water, Richard Hammond’s BIG spotlights the ludicrous and implausible feats of human ingenuity around the world.

Also featured is the world’s longest railway connection – the Brenner Base Tunnel – in the heart of the Austrian/Italian alps, the Marie Maersk container ship which sails from Asia to Europe carrying 18,000 containers weighing in at an incredible quarter of a million tons, as well as the US Air Force’s biggest cargo plane which has broken more world records than any other cargo plane ever built.

Richard Hammond’s BIG was commissioned for Discovery by Vice President, Original Content, Factual, Victoria Noble, with Oliver Wilson as Executive Producer. The series is produced by Chimp Productions with Andrew Barron as Series Producer and Michael Massey as Executive Producer. Caroline Perez serves as Executive Producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel’s programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel’s popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###