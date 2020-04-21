ROBERT IRVINE RETURNS WITH NEW RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE EPISODES AND QUARANTINE SPECIALS ON FOOD NETWORK

New Season of Restaurant: Impossible Premieres Thursday, May 14 at 9pm

Plus, the Return of Restaurant Impossible: Revisited and Special Quarantine Episodes

NEW YORK – April 21, 2020 – Food Network returns with a full lineup of inspiring content featuring Robert Irvine, including new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible, the return of Restaurant Impossible: Revisited and special quarantine editions of RI, featuring Robert and his wife, former professional Hall of Fame wrestler Gail Kim-Irvine, bringing viewers into their home as they go back to the past and explore some of the most memorable Restaurant: Impossible moments over the years. Whether it is tales of human redemption or heartwarming resilience, Robert has viewers covered with new episodes and satisfying specials perfect for the whole family.

“In these daunting times, Robert’s support, guidance and longstanding commitment to helping restaurant owners turn around their lives is more paramount than ever as Robert continues to do what he loves best, sharing stories of hope with new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

Premiering Thursday, April 30 th at 9pm ET/PT , Robert checks in remotely with the Restaurant: Impossible family, seeing how past restaurants from across the country are faring during the global pandemic in a special episode. And on Thursday, May 7 th at 9pm ET/PT , Robert and his wife Gail sit down at their house while quarantined to watch the very first episode of Restaurant: Impossible to see how far they have come and how much has changed through the years.

Armed with his design team and list of volunteers, Robert attempts to turn the tide of struggling restaurants and pave the road to success in a new season of Restaurant: Impossible, premiering Thursday, May 14th at 9pm ET/PT . With a little outside-the-box thinking and a lot of muscle, Robert looks to rescue these desperate restaurants from complete collapse, including a special 90-minute episode on Thursday, May 28th at 9pm ET/PT that finds Robert returning to Escondido, California, where one year ago he helped Kaitlyn, the owner of Rosie’s Café, turn around her failing restaurant. But after Kaitlyn suffered a near-fatal car accident, Robert comes back to pull off a spectacular event to help Kaitlyn with her mounting medical bills.

After fixing over a hundred restaurants over the years, Robert now surprises some of the most memorable places and people with a visit to see how things have changed with new episodes of Restaurant Impossible: Revisited, premiering Thursday, June 18 th at 9pm ET/PT. And catch special episodes of Restaurant: Impossible starting on Thursday, June 25 th at 9pm ET/PT , as Robert counts down some of his favorite episodes, including the biggest restaurant transformations in RI history, the worst bites, best meals and most touching reveals, and a special look at the most memorable Restaurant: Impossible relationships though the years.

Visit FoodNetwork.com to learn more about Robert Irvine and the restaurants that he transforms, and check out Food Network’s social pages for a special look back at Rosie’s Café, plus a Q&A with Robert on viewers’ most asked questions. Follow #RestaurantImpossible to go behind the scenes of the action with Robert.

###