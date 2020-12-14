Board Member S. Decker Anstrom to Step Down at the end of 2020

New York, NY – December 14, 2020 – Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that Robert L. Johnson will join the company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Johnson was founder and chairman of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and is also the founder and chairman of The RLJ Companies, LLC, an innovative business network, and owns or holds interests in businesses operating in hotel real estate, private equity, 401k fintech services, automobile dealerships, content streaming, gaming and sports betting.

“Bob is a legendary entrepreneur and one of media’s true pioneers and innovators, dating back to his creation of BET and continuing throughout his distinguished career,” said Robert Miron, Chairman of Discovery’s Board of Directors. “As we embark on a transformative year for Discovery, we are honored to add Bob as an independent director. We look forward to benefiting from his business acumen and exceptional track record in media.”

The company also announced that S. Decker Anstrom, who has served on the Board since 2012 as a preferred stock director, will step down from the Board, effective December 31, 2020. Susan M. Swain, a current common stock director on the Discovery Board, will assume Mr. Anstrom’s role as a preferred stock director.

“We are grateful to Decker for his many years of outstanding contributions to the Discovery Board,” continued Mr. Miron. “Discovery’s stockholders have been well served by the dynamic skillset and wealth of experience in media, finance and government that Decker brought to our Board.”

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

