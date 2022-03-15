–The 2022 SAY YES TO THE PROM Initiative Will Be Donating More Than 5,000 Dresses to Organizations Across the Country–

New York, NY – March 15, 2022 – SAY YES TO THE PROM, the educational and charitable initiative from Discovery, Inc., is back for its tenth year to help underserved and deserving students nationwide find the perfect prom look. Inspired by TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, this year’s program will donate thousands of dresses to Becca’s Closets across the country, as well as partners including Altice USA, the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink Internet, TV, home and mobile phone service, Mediacom Communications Corporation, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Additionally, 200 dresses and shoes will be donated to the local community in Laurel, MS.

“This year, SAY YES TO THE PROM will reach more students than ever before. We are thrilled to be back in-person, and with the support of our partners, we will help create unforgettable prom experiences for these deserving students. Discovery is dedicated to growing the next generation of leaders and through this nationwide initiative, we are providing educational and career-building opportunities that help prepare students for their futures,” said Adria Alpert Romm, Chief People & Culture Officer, Discovery, Inc. and creator of SAY YES TO THE PROM.

In addition to the dress donations, SAY YES TO THE PROM is excited to resume in-person shopping days to give students the full experience of preparing for prom. Students from The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will be able to pick out their look during the organization’s annual conference in Washington D.C. from March 16-18. Additionally, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s Loft Institute, which awards high achieving students with scholarships for college, will give a select group of students picked for the Loft Institute a virtual shopping experience, where employee volunteers from Discovery will act as mentors and help students through the shopping process.

This year, select Optimum and Suddenlink stores in five cities across the country will put on their own SAY YES TO THE PROM shopping days, providing local students with the opportunity to try on dresses and take home their perfect prom look. View participating Optimum stores here and Suddenlink stores here.

Mediacom Communications Corporation will also be accepting donations from SAY YES TO THE PROM to put on a shopping day in Des Moines, IA, on April 7. Local students from the Des Moines Public School District and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Iowa will be chosen to participate in the shopping day to help make their prom dreams come true.

Dates and locations for the 2022 SAY YES TO THE PROM shopping days include:

March 16 in Washington D.C. in partnership with LULAC

March 19 & 26 in Midland, TX; Tyler, TX; Charleston, WV; Bethpage, NY; and Bronx, NY, in partnership with Optimum and Suddenlink

April 7 in Des Moines, IA, in partnership with Mediacom Communications Corporation

Designed to go beyond the dress to prepare students for college and careers, SAY YES TO THE PROM also features scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities as part of educational and youth workforce partnerships with The Emma Bowen Foundation, an organization which Mediacom Communications Corporation has been involved and sponsored students for the last 18 years. Additionally, Discovery, Inc. will be hosting dress drives in all national offices to collect even more dresses to donate to Becca’s Closet.

Please visit the SAY YES TO THE PROM website to learn more about this year’s initiative and follow #SYTTP on Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

