Specials to Air Weekly Beginning Sunday, November 7 at 8 PM ET/PT With ‘Lost Tombs of the Maya’

(LOS ANGELES) – As the holidays approach, Science Channel has a line-up of compelling weekly specials for the entire family, airing Sunday nights at 8 PM ET/PT throughout the month of November. These specials are the ultimate dinner conversation starters, shining light on some of the world’s most incredible archeological monuments.

Are humans ultimately responsible for the Mayan civilization collapse? Could the myth of the Trojan horse be based on a real event? And what really happened during Julius Caesar’s reign?

Science Channel is tackling the biggest archeological discoveries and using the latest scientific technology and 3D animation to bring these stories to life.

The programming lineup will include –

LOST TOMBS OF THE MAYA, a 2-hour special premiering Sunday, November 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel , will follow a team using the latest technology to search for clues to what caused the Maya to abandon their cities in the 9 th century AD. Was it a climate disaster? Or human activity that ultimately caused their collapse? The special will also look at the technology used to scan a temple where they believe the tomb of Copan’s 15 th king is hidden inside. It will also look at the Maya’s unique burial practices and uncovers what researchers think was a group sacrifice, buried as an offering to the gods.

The following week, Science Channel will air LOST CITIES OF THE TROJANS, premiering Sunday, November 14 at 8 PM ET/PT.

CAESAR'S DOOMSDAY WAR, premiering Sunday, November 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel,will delve into one of history's most recognizable figures, Julius Caesar. For centuries, the truth about what exactly happened during Caesar's reign has been shrouded in mystery. Now archaeologists are hoping to uncover what really happened. The all-new special explores the events of the war and the Gaul people, tracing their origins and follows the events that gave them such a terrifying reputation in Rome. Archeologists will take viewers along their hunt to find clues behind the lost cities of the Gauls and investigate where their wealth came from. Using 3D animation, the special brings to life the technology believed to be used at the time and charts key moments in Caesar's conquest.

LOST TOMBS OF THE MAYA is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films (part of the Argonon Group). For Windfall Films, the Series Producer and Director is Bella Falk and Executive Producers are Dan Kendall and Carlo Massarella. LOST CITIES OF THE TROJANS and CAESAR’S DOOMSDAY WAR is produced for Science Channel by Pernel Media. For Pernel Media, executive producers are Samuel Kissous and Fabrice Frank. For Science Channel, Executive Producer is Neil Laird.

