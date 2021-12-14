Pre-launch Special To Air Tuesday, December 21 at 10 PM ET/PT and Post-Launch Special to air Sunday, December 26 at 10 PM ET/PT on Science Channel

(LOS ANGELES) – The world’s most powerful observatory – the James Webb Space Telescope – is set for launch this month after over 25 years of development and construction. Science Channel, the leader of all things space, will take viewers inside this incredible feat of technology and its launch with two specials.

BEYOND HUBBLE: The Telescope of Tomorrow, airing Tuesday, December 21 at 10 PM ET/PT on Science Channel , has everything you need to know about the upcoming launch taking place in French Guiana, including the story of the telescope’s construction, its extensive testing and preparation for launch. Using the latest CGI animation technology, Science Channel will follow the journey and share the incredible cosmological images and mysteries that scientists believe the telescope will capture.

This super-telescope is the next generation successor to the Hubble Space Telescope with a mirror 6 times bigger. The estimated cost of constructing and operating the telescope is close to $10 billion. The telescope will also be able to peer back in time. For the first time in space exploration, scientists will be able to explore the formation of the first stars and galaxies and search for planets that can support life. But just what will it see?

Then on Sunday, December 26 at 10 PM ET/PT , Science Channel will broadcast a follow up BEYOND HUBBLE special that will include all the exciting moments from its launch. The telescope’s infrared vision has the ability to probe the atmosphere of any earthlike planets with incredible detail. It will revolutionize our understanding of how the universe works and unlock its greatest mystery – how did our solar system form and are we alone in the cosmos?

Both specials will reveal the story behind this pioneering mission through the eyes and experiences of the team behind it. It is an engineering feat like no other. The telescope is more powerful than any observatory built to date – detecting light 44 times fainter than current space-based telescopes. Will we once and for all unlock the many cosmic mysteries that have remained a secret? And what mysteries have we yet to uncover? This is a pivotal moment in space history.

BEYOND HUBBLE: The Telescope of Tomorrow is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films (part of the Argonon Group). For Windfall Films, the Producer/Director is Martin Gorst and Executive Producer is Carlo Massarella. For Science Channel, Executive Producers are Wyatt Channell and Caroline Perez, Producer is Jennifer Gross.

