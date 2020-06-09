Two-hour Special Premieres Sunday, June 21 at 8 pm ET/PT on Science Channel

Cleopatra was the last queen of Egypt, an icon of popular culture and one of the most elusive yet significant female figures in history. But who was the woman behind the prolific image? In an all-new Science Channel special, CLEOPATRA: SEX, LIES AND SECRETS, experts seek out the latest groundbreaking archaeological research to unravel the mystery behind this elusive Egyptian queen. The 2-hour special premieres Sunday, June 21 at 8 pm ET/PT on Science Channel .

Once the ruler of one of the greatest empires in the world, Cleopatra is synonymous with seduction, beauty and scandal. But despite being a prolific figure throughout history, details about her life remain largely unknown.

In Egypt, on the edge of the Nile delta, a massive archaeological dig is underway as experts search for the tomb of Egypt’s most famous pharaoh. A new theory about Cleopatra’s burial ground introduced by archaeologist Dr. Kathleen Martinez, suggests her tomb may be found in a place known as Taposiris Magna. Built over 2,000 years ago, the grounds of Taposiris Magna are honeycombed with hidden passages and tombs. When experts astonishingly uncover an undisturbed tomb decorated in gold leaf, it could be the answer to the 2,000-year-old mystery of Cleopatra’s final resting place.

The special will follow experts’ meticulous archaeology and the cutting-edge technology to reveal the secrets of Cleopatra’s life. Their findings revolutionize our understanding of who she was and how she lived.

CLEOPATRA: SEX, LIES AND SECRETS is produced for Science Channel by Arrow Media, Handel Productions and Rezolution Pictures. It is Executive Produced by Lucie Ridout for Arrow Media, with Tom Brisley as Creative Director; with Executive Producers Alan Handel for Handel Productions and Catherine Bainbridge for Rezolution Pictures. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer.

